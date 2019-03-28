5 shocking revelations made about Vince McMahon by WWE Superstars

McMahon's greatest feud came when he took on 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Vince McMahon - The Head Honcho; the Grandmaster of Sports Entertainment; the Chairman of the board.

From humble beginnings in a trailer, McMahon has built an empire for himself, with his WWE now being the leading juggernaut in wrestling.

Now worth an estimated $3.3 billion, McMahon hasn't just been a driving force behind the scenes, but has been a constant figure of hatred in front of the camera.

The winner of the 1999 Royal Rumble, McMahon is also a former WWF and ECW World Champion, though won all three of these accolades with a lot of help.

But though he has done plenty over the years, many parts of McMahon's life has remained a secret, until certain Superstars under his employ went blabbing.

Here are five shocking revelations made about Vince McMahon by his very own WWE Superstars.

#5 He laughs at his own farts

McMahon certainly saw the funny side when he passed gas in front of Superstars.

If you've seen some of the comedy used in WWE, you'll quickly realize that farts and poop jokes are a large part of the company's comedic repertoire.

This sense of humor apparently comes from Vince himself, according to CM Punk.

In an interview, the Best of the World recalled sleeping in a room with McMahon, JBL, Edge and The Undertaker.

"It was just one of those moments where I'm just laying there, thinking of how bizarre my life is. I'm in a bunk bed with JBL and Vince McMahon is over here. All of a sudden, I just hear someone let one out."

McMahon's snigger quickly gave away the culprit, though we think Punk put it better.

"Wow, this is wild. I'm in a bunk bed and Vince is cr**ping his pants.”

