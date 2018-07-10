5 Possibilities For SmackDown Live Tonight

What awaits us tonight?

Moving forward with last week's excellent episode of SmackDown Live, the blue brand will be live from the SNHU Arena to advance the narrative for Extreme Rules. Kane's surprising return has brought a breath of fresh air to the blue team with some legitimate storyline for Daniel Bryan.

We are only five days away from Extreme Rules which only suggests that there could be more matches added to the PPV tonight. The WWE is advertising four matches for tonight, with Asuka clashing with James Ellsworth in a lumberjack match and A.J. Styles renewing his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura, being the more anticipated.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict what awaits us tonight. Here are the 5 shocking things that could happen on SmackDown Live tonight.

#1 Andrade 'Cien' Almas challenges a legend killer after decimating Sin Cara

This could get interesting

Ever since Andrade 'Cien' Almas made his debut on the blue brand, he's been put in a feud with Sin Cara that seems to be going nowhere.

While the superstars are clashing with each other at live events, the creative team is not able to bring any steam to this predictable feud.

Both the talented superstars are scheduled to face each other tonight, in what could possibly put a full stop to this rivalry.

Since SummerSlam is just around the horizon, this would be an ideal opportunity for WWE to focus on the Mexican sensation and push him for far more challenging prospects.

With the former NXT Champion willing to prove his worth to the main roster, he could throw a solid challenge to a man who is bound to return anytime flat, Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer who has certainly lost his agility and viciousness could be revived for an epic encounter at this year's SummerSlam. If this does happen, it will shock the world.