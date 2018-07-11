5 Shocking things which can happen at Extreme Rules

Dean Ambrose's return could be the shocker of the night.

We are less than a week away from the night when WWE goes to extreme limits, Extreme Rules. Seven championships will be defended on the upcoming PPV. Not to mention, the latest added Steel Cage match between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens will be a treat to watch.

Ronda Rousey mentioned in an exclusive interview with Renee Young that she will be in the front row during the match between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship. Never before in the WWE, a front row ticket was used just for watching the match. The wrestling fans around the planet would expect Ronda Rousey to honour this tradition.

Last week on Raw, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley got engaged in a physical confrontation. It took almost the entire roster of Monday Night Raw to separate these two men. Undoubtedly, this match could turn out to be the most intense match of the night.

With so many interesting matches on the card, few surprises are bound to make their way to treat the WWE Universe. Here are the top five on the list.

#1 A fall from top of the cage

Owens took a devastating fall at the Money in the Bank PPV.

For the last couple of weeks, Braun Strowman has made it a point to punish Kevin Owens. He threw the “Prize Fighter” from the top of the ladder at Money in the Bank match, the match which he also went on to win. Last week, he again threw him off the stage which could have caused severe injury to the victim.

As predicted along with its stipulation, the Raw General Manager not only made the match between these two Superstars but also stipulated it to take place in a Steel Cage.

Although there are a couple of possible storylines for Strowman and Owens, in the light of the recent past it looks very likely that Mr. Owens could be taking another huge fall. This time it could be from the top of the cage.

With the “Monster Among Men” guarding the ground of the Steel Cage, Kevin Owens might be willing to take the aerial route. However, the quickness of Mr. MITB is no secret and it could prove fatal for his opponent.