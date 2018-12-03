×
7 things WWE can do at the TLC pay-per-view

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Dec 2018, 10:08 IST

What tricks will WWE have up their sleeves at The TLC pay per view?
What tricks will WWE have up their sleeves at The TLC pay per view?

What if?

Its only two words, but the implications in the world of WWE is so much more than that. For example. What if Baron Corbin manages to stay in power after The TLC pay per view? What would happen then? Would it cause the mass exodus that WWE faithfuls claim it will or could it be the start of something big for WWE?

More on that later, but again, we have these very powerful what if situations that could easily change the very course of WWE programming for months and maybe even WWE history as time goes on. Maybe that's a little hyperbolic, but there are still times that the company is able is able to shock fans and believe it or not, it does change things quite a bit.

With that being said and WWE needing to dig themselves out of a hole after their recent editions of Monday night Raw, here are five things WWE can do to completely shock fans at TLC. In the end, whether these things actually help WWE or not is up to them and how they expand on what happened, but it would be the start of something big!

#7 Keep Baron Corbin in power

What are the chances of Baron Corbin staying in power after TLC?
What are the chances of Baron Corbin staying in power after TLC?

Its no secret that The WWE Universe is upset about Baron Corbin being in power on Monday Night Raw, but what sense would it make to end the storyline abruptly due to some fan backlash? In fact, if WWE were to have Corbin win at TLC, it gives the company a chance to raise the stakes and eventually have Bruan Strowman be the one to remove him from power.

Not only does that end the storyline the way it was likely supposed to have ended, it also creates a cathartic moment for fans that Corbin's reign of terror is finally over. In the end, it may not be the most popular decision at the moment, but fans to realize that there are some long term benefits to keeping Corbin as Raw GM.

