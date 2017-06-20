5 shocking twists to expect in this week's SmackDown Live episode

The General Manager is back and he means business.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 12:56 IST

What’s in store for Carmella and James Ellsworth?

Needless to say, even though WWE put on an absolutely smashing main event at Money in the Bank, the whole event was mired in controversy because of the unsatisfying match finishes. It was a show in which the heels stood tall, and where every babyface that the crowd was rooting for failed.

The only good outcome of the situation is that it has made us very curious to tune into SmackDown Live and find out what's in store for us all. Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown Live this week, and he has promised to address the controversy surrounding certain events that transpired at the recent SmackDown Live pay-per-view.

We bring you some outlandish possibilities from the event. Read on, and let us know in the comments if you believe any of these outcomes are possible.

#5 Carmella to be stripped of the MITB briefcase?

Will her run with the prestigious briefcase only last 2 days?

At this weekend's pay-per-view event, five women made history by competing in the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. As important a landmark as this was for women’s wrestling, it was a man who climbed the ladder to retrieve the prestigious briefcase. It was none other than James Ellsworth, Carmella’s male valet.

While fans reacted with outrage at the finish of the otherwise solid match, returning SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan tweeted the following, from his official profile.

Absolutely unacceptable and cheap. The circumstances surrounding the Women's #MITB match will be the FIRST thing addressed on #SDLive. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 19, 2017

Will this mean that Carmella will be stripped of the briefcase, having held it only for a little more than forty-seven hours? This is a definite possibility, but it brings us to an even more exciting one.