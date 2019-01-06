5 Shocks that could happen at WWE Royal Rumble

The road to Wrestlemania begins at the Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble has always been one of the more intriguing PPVs of the year. There are so many storylines that can usually take-off or sometimes even just take a completely unexpected turn.

Be it the Royal Rumble match or be it the other storylines that carry on with the other matches, Royal Rumble truly is the start of the road to WrestleMania and many storylines tend to take final shape before the grandest stage of them all.

On the other hand, you see some shock returns and sometimes even shock winners. Even this year's Royal Rumble is expected to have a certain level of intrigue attached to it so let's go through some of the potential shocks that we could see at this year's edition of Royal Rumble.

#1 AJ Styles wins the WWE Championship

It would be a shocker if AJ Styles wins the WWE Championship yet again, but will he lose to Bryan for the Third time?

It's common knowledge that AJ Styles has been negotiating a new contract and one of the things he's negotiating for is a lighter workload. He's looking to have a schedule similar to what Randy Orton currently has which would ideally put him out of the title picture (because of the rigours and demands that come with being a WWE champion).

That was one of the reasons Daniel Bryan was made the Champion just before Survivor Series. But, a completely new storyline is developing right now with Vince Mcmahon himself coming into the picture and confronting AJ Styles. Have there been some backdoor developments that WWE have not let out? Has AJ Styles' contract already gotten finalised and this is the start of a completely new gimmick for him?

What else explains Vince Mcmahon walking into the storyline and then subsequently AJ Styles becoming the no.1 contender for the WWE championship in the very next week. Maybe these are signs of something about to happen and maybe AJ might get another reign as a WWE champion. Either it's going to be a shocker if WWE does take the title away from Daniel Bryan.

