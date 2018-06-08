5 Shocks WWE could pull at Money in the Bank

Deciphering the 5 genuine shocks that WWE can pull at Money in the Bank in Chicago.

Kartik Seth ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 07:43 IST 5.52K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Main Event of the show or will it be?

Outside of the Big Four Events, Money in the Bank is easily the biggest pay per view in WWE calendar year. For the past decade, it has been home to some of the best matches that the hardcore fans expect from WWE wrestlers.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

When WWE visits Chicago for this year's annual extravaganza, it will have a lot of pressure on its shoulders to present a brilliant show after underwhelming outings at Greatest Royal Rumble and Backlash.

The Last Man Standing Grudge Match and the Two MITB Ladder matches have the potential to steal the show if carried out properly.

However, WWE, being WWE, has a history of screwing up right when it matters the most. Giving away shocking results just to swerve the fans is, in fact, Vince McMahon's favourite past time, and we can surely expect some shocks on 17th June as well.

Here are 5 shocks that WWE could pull at Money in the Bank 2018.

#5 Ronda Rousey loses

Will The Baddest Women fall to the Irresistible force?

A lot of fans were shocked when WWE announced that Ronda Rousey will appear and challenge Nia Jax for Raw Women's Champion 2018.

After all, she is a special attraction like Brock Lesnar who was expected to appear only at Big Four events.

However, now that the match is official, it is pretty clear that WWE is planning to put title on Rousey and have her feud with Natalya, her new BFF, over the Red Brand's Women's Title through Summerslam.

What if, what if WWE decides to take the road less traveled, and have Jax defeat Rousey in her first ever singles match?

This might seem like a long shot, but you can never trust WWE in such circumstances. Nia is just into the third month of her reign, and having her defeat Rousey, albeit not in a fair way, will not only provide attention to her reign but will also create more buzz for a future Rematch between the two at Summerslam.