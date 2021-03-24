5 shortest matches in WWE WrestleMania history

WWE WrestleMania is the stage that every WWE Superstar dreams of performing on. The Showcase of the Immortals has presented some of the greatest matches and attractions in WWE history with several iconic performances.

The amount of time allotted for a match by WWE officials can often greatly influence how the WWE Universe perceives it. If a match drags on too long, some argue that it becomes laborious or boring to watch. Whereas, if a match is too short, it can be tough to tell the desired story by all involved.

Despite being WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania has seen some of the shortest matches in the company's history. Championships and fierce rivalries have been settled in mere seconds on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Let's take a closer look at the five shortest matches in WWE WrestleMania history.

#5 Rey Mysterio vs. John "Bradshaw" Layfield - WWE WrestleMania 25 (00:20)

John "Bradshaw" Layfield competed in his final match at WWE WrestleMania XXV

WWE hasn't seen many better villains than John "Bradshaw" Layfield. The future WWE Hall of Famer is regarded as one of the best heels in WWE history. At one point, he was the longest-reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history.

After a brief retirement and a move to commentary on Friday Night SmackDown in 2006, JBL returned to action as an in-ring performer in 2008 on Monday Night RAW. His final run as a WWE Superstar culminated in a match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 25 in 2009.

JBL recently captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW and bragged about walking into WrestleMania as a champion in his home state of Texas.

The former APA member constantly reminded the WWE Universe that he would return to Houston, Texas as a conquering hero and cement his legacy by retaining his Intercontinental title against Rey Mysterio. However, this did not go to plan for the Texas loudmouth.

Before his match with Mysterio could start, JBL attacked The Master of the 619 with a vicious boot. However, once the match began, Mysterio quickly gained the upper hand and hit the 619 and a big splash for a shocking victory in just 20 seconds.

Totally embarrassed and humiliated by losing in 20 seconds at WrestleMania in his home state, Layfield grabbed a microphone and loudly announced "I quit" before quickly leaving the arena.

This, in fact, would mark John "Bradshaw" Layfield's final match as an in-ring performer for WWE before retirement.

