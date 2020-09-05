5 Signs that Alexa Bliss is the new member of the Firefly Fun House

Alexa Bliss could be in for a big change. The Firefly Fun House came into existence in late April 2019. It had been over eight months since Bray Wyatt had appeared on WWE TV and he had taken an extended hiatus to come up with a new character.

Braun Strowman, in an out-of-character interview, revealed that it was even hard for him to stay in touch with Bray Wyatt because he had gone virtually underground, obsessing over the formation of a new character.

And the Firefly Fun House eventually led to the 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt making his debut, mesmerizing the WWE Universe. He's been one of the most important characters since then and from the look of things, Alexa Bliss will be joining him.

But why Alexa Bliss? The Alexa Bliss that we've seen in NXT and the Little Miss Bliss that we've seen these past four years in WWE has been one who has dominated the women's division. More often than not, she was the "mean girl" character, up until her alliance with Nikki Cross.

Unfortunately, it seems like WWE is gutting yet another tag team in the women's division. But unlike The IIconics, this is evidently more well-thought out and planned, with a whole new direction coming. Here are five signs that Alexa Bliss is the new member of the Firefly Fun House.

#5 The 'reconciliation' between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Notice the background.

Nikki Cross was looking on at the TV screen concerned when she saw Bray Wyatt announce that there was going to be a new member of the Firefly Fun House. Immediately after, Alexa Bliss came, with her look gradually changing over the weeks.

She seemed to have a reconciliation with Nikki Cross after her outburst last week, but right in the background was the Ramblin' Rabbit staring on. It was almost as if WWE was giving a direct spoiler of Bray Wyatt's announcement.