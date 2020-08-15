5 Signs that Alexa Bliss will cost Braun Strowman the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss was once part of a team with Braun Strowman in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, they were called Team Little Big and had the best chemistry in the entire competition.

Even though Strowman and Bliss didn't win, their bond became well-known and the duo has remained good friends both on and off-screen. It's thought that this is the reason why The Fiend targetted Bliss whilst looking for a way to take Strowman out of his game ahead of their match at SummerSlam.

Strowman made his opinion clear when it came to his feelings towards Bliss, which then led to Alexa Bliss slapping the Universal Champion numerous times last night on SmackDown. Could this be a sign of things to come for The Monster Among Men?

#5. Alexa Bliss could actually be captivated by The Fiend

Every person who has faced The Fiend since his debut in WWE has changed character after coming into contact with Bray Wyatt's alter-ego. The likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Daniel Bryan have all become the opposite version of themselves since their run-in with The Fiend.

Alexa Bliss spent more than a week with the masked figure and it appears that she has been able to return to WWE TV without any change of character. Strowman's loss at Extreme Rules has turned him heel and now it appears that he no longer cares about anything but revenge, Bliss has changed in a very different way and it appears that she is infatuated with The Fiend.

Alexa Bliss could be set to cost Strowman The Universal Championship because she has now had her head turned by The Fiend and actually believes that she's more than a pawn in his games. Last night on SmackDown Bliss stated that she was captivated by the masked star and this could be the start of a strange relationship between the two.