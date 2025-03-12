5 Signs Becky Lynch will return to WWE before WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch reportedly signed a new contract with WWE back in January, but she has yet to return to television. WrestleMania 41 is just over a month away, so it's hard to see one of the most popular female stars on the roster miss the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Lynch's name has kept popping up on RAW over the past few months, and with Triple H's affinity for Easter eggs and teases, let's look at five signs of The Man's return before WrestleMania in Las Vegas:

#5. Becky Lynch's deleted post on social media

Becky Lynch. [Image via WWE.com]

The Man recently made headlines, insinuating that something is going on between CM Punk and Roxanne Perez in a now-deleted post on X. It was a response to Punk's comments about Seth Rollins on RAW after Elimination Chamber. However, many were not happy with Becky Lynch using baseless rumors started by trolls on social media.

While the post was later removed, Lynch did mention AJ Lee. Maybe WWE could surprise fans with a dream matchup of Lynch vs. Lee at WrestleMania 41.

#4. WWE is constantly bringing up The Man's name on TV

Stephanie Vaquer is the first double champion (both singles) in WWE since Becky Lynch in 2019. [Image via WWE.com]

CM Punk name-dropped Becky Lynch last week on WWE RAW. Last night on NXT Roadblock, Vic Joseph mentioned Lynch's historic double-championship win at WrestleMania 35 after Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia to become a double champion.

Lynch remains one of the most popular stars on the roster. She wouldn't be mentioned on television often if there weren't any plans for her for WrestleMania 41.

#3. Unfinished story with Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch's last match under her previous WWE contract was a Steel Cage bout against Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship on RAW in May 2024. Since her victory over Lynch, The Guerita has been bragging about retiring The Man for good.

Morgan has brought it up on several occasions, so it makes sense for the two stars to face off at WrestleMania 41. They are two of the biggest names in the division currently without a match ahead of the biggest event of the year. They also have a built-in story, so it could easily be set up.

#2. Lyra Valkyria needs backup against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The numbers game will likely be at play, with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio backing up Big Mami Cool during the title match.

Valkyria's mentor is none other than Becky Lynch, who has a history with Morgan. With The Judgment Day duo holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, maybe it could lead to a title match against Valkyria and Lynch if Big Time Becks returns during the Women's Intercontinental Title match.

#1. Seth Rollins' latest comments

The Visionary and The Man have been married since June 2021. [Image via WWE.com]

There's no better source of information about Becky Lynch's return than her real-life husband, Seth Rollins. The Visionary recently provided an update on his wife's WWE status in an interview with WFAN.

"She took a few months off, did some television projects and film projects, and now she's gearing up to come back. I don't know when that's going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. She has not retired. She's not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling," Rollins said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

It will be interesting what the future plans are for The Man, especially with the WrestleMania 41 match card still not stacked the way fans are hoping for.

