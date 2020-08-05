5 signs Braun Strowman will lose The Universal Title at SummerSlam

While an official announcement hasn't been made as of yet, the belief is that WWE is planning to do The Fiend versus Braun Strowman part three at SummerSlam. Believe it or not, it is also very likely that The Fiend will walk away with the Universal Title this time around and take over as the top guy on SmackDown.

Fans might be skeptical about whether WWE will pull the trigger on that move or not, but there are a increasing number of signs that point to this being the plan. In fact, it almost feels like the company has no faith in Braun Strowman at all and are just waiting until SummerSlam to make the switch.

With that being said and SummerSlam only a few short weeks away, here are five signs that Braun Strowman will lose the Universal Title at SummerSlam. As always, please let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will win at SummerSlam.

#5. The Fiend gaining momentum

The Fiend is gaining a lot of momentum heading into SummerSlam

Momentum is the name of the game in WWE and while The Fiend lost a lot of that after being beaten clean by Braun Strowman, he has rebuilt it by winning the Swamp Fight. Furthermore, The Fiend is now on a run that is blurring the line of reality and fiction, which is only making him more powerful of an entity.

If nothing else, WWE has created a white hot tidal wave of momentum for The Fiend to ride to SummerSlam on and it will most likely result in him winning the Universal title. In fact, between how popular The Fiend is and how enthralled fans are with his persona, it would be a huge disappointment if he came up short.

In the end, the time is now for The Fiend, and fans seem to really understand that notion to some degree. There's something special about this storyline and how it has polarized the WWE Universe, which is why The Fiend winning is really the only possible answer at SummerSlam.