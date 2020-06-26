Details of backstage concern regarding Braun Strowman's WWE status reportedly revealed

Based on the backstage information, things don't look too good for Braun Strowman.

The Universal Champion is expected to defend the title against Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules.

Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman was never originally supposed to be the Universal Champion, and that's a well-known fact by now. He was at the right place and at the right time to reap the benefits of Roman Reigns' sudden hiatus.

The Monster Among Men won the Universal Championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Still, there has been speculation that he could drop the title to Bray Wyatt whenever WWE decides to get The Fiend back.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue revealed that there are a lot of 'dissenting voices' backstage who are reportedly not in Braun Strowman's corner. There is an apparent backstage concern on whether or not Braun Strowman is the right guy to be leading the charge on SmackDown, but WWE may have no option as the top half of the card on the Blue brand isn't the strongest at the moment.

WWE brought back Bray Wyatt's original swamp cult leader character recently, and that could be used in the expected Universal title match at Extreme Rules. Tom noted that WWE is trying to buy some time and extend the storyline between Strowman and Wyatt, which explains the reasoning behind the callback.

Will Braun Strowman drop the Universal title to Bray Wyatt?

The Fiend and The Monster Among Men will, however, eventually have a showdown and it would be intriguing to see who WWE picks to go over.

The status of Braun Strowman's push, at the point, is shrouded with uncertainty and that's a bad sign. Here's what Tom Colohue had to say on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, which also had backstage updates about a Superstar skipping NXT, Undertaker's return despite retirement announcement, Randy Orton's future and more:

Advertisement

"As regards to Strowman, he was the right guy at the right time, but he looked into this Championship. This was never the plan. Unfortunately for Braun, there is a lot of dissenting voices backstage that aren't necessarily in his corner. There is a lot of debate almost constantly to whether Strowman is the right guy, but the top-level on SmackDown is it's so bare at the moment. What I think we're going to see, is if the Fiend loses, then the Fiend is probably going back to RAW, whereas if The Fiend wins, Roman Reigns is probably returning soon. As regards to Strowman, I'm not sure, and I think that's a bad sign."

Braun Strowman has been a victim of tough circumstances as WWE is running short of worthy title challengers. The feud with Miz and Morrison was entertaining for what it was, but it didn't do much to solidify Strowman as a credible world champion.

Taking into consideration the doubts about Braun Strowman's WWE status and the reported backstage concer, we should be prepared for another potential Bray Wyatt title reign.