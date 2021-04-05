5 Signs that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE soon

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance came exactly a year ago at WrestleMania 36. Lesnar unsuccessfully defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre inside an empty Performance Center after COVID-19 restrictions forced WWE to go ahead without an audience.

Lesnar's loss to McIntyre was his final WWE match since The Beast's contract expired last year. It was left unclear as to whether or not he would make a return.

Over the past few months, there have been several rumors regarding Lesnar's WWE status as well as reports linking him to a move to WWE's competition, AEW.

The way that WWE has booked their shows recently seems to be a big sign that The Beast Incarnate could be set to return.

Here are just five signs that Brock Lesnar could make his return to WWE very soon.

#5. Brock Lesnar could return to WWE to face Bobby Lashley

Once I’m done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I’ve said for YEARS, I’ll take Lesnar whenever, wherever. https://t.co/lfEp2niOvT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 15, 2021

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley both have a background in MMA. It was reported that Lashley was told he could have a match against The Beast Incarnate when he made his return in 2018.

Lashley has been through several cringe-worthy storylines enroute to the WWE Championship. He is now pushing for the match against Brock Lesnar that he was promised. Whilst this match may not be the WrestleMania main event that both men have wanted, it could be built up enough to take place at SummerSlam in a few months' time.

Now that Lashley is the WWE Champion, it opens the door to Lesnar making his WWE return. The two men could finally having the faceoff that they were promised. In order for this to happen, Lashley will need to retain his WWE Championship this coming weekend at WrestleMania when he takes on Drew McIntyre.

Brock Lesnar is a tough guy to negotiate these kinds of plans with. However, after almost a year on the sidelines, the former champion has to be itching to get back into the action. Especially now that the WWE Universe will be making their return to ringside.

