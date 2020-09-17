5 signs Murphy will join forces with the Mysterio family

Murphy tried to aid his Messiah, Seth Rollins during his cage match against Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW. However, doing so ended up hurting more than it helped. In fact, Murphy ended up accidentally almost costing Rollins the match by hitting him with the cage door, which caused his leader to become irate.

Of course Murphy tried to redeem himself by blocking Dominik from exiting the cage, but that wasn't enough to satisfy Rollins, despite picking up the victory. Unfortunately for Murphy, this resulted in Rollins laying a beat down on his disciple before leaving him in a crumpled heap.

With that being said and Aalyah Mysterio checking on Murphy after the match, it seems like WWE has plans for Rollins' former disciple to join the Mysterio family is some capacity. While it's impossible to know what will happen for sure, here are five signs that Murphy ends up joining forces with the Mysterios.

#5. Murphy joining the Mysterios would be a nice reveal

Buddy Murphy joining The Mysterio family would be an interesting twist.

Murphy joining forces with the Mysterio family seems impossible at this point, especially after all the torment he has put the family through. However, Aalyah coming to check on Murphy seems to point at some kind of interest between the two.

It was almost like Aalyah felt sympathy for Murphy, even after all he had done, and was trying to offer him a helping hand. Whether the moment was intentional or not is up to anyone's interpretation, but WWE should definitely capitalise on it now that there is interest.

Of course WWE fans are usually suckers for a relationship storyline, which might be what the company is going for here. Either that, or this is Murphy's way of joining the Mysterio family in some capacity. It would serve as an interesting swerve to the current storyline.