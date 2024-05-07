Despite the claim of ruling Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day has repeatedly gone through inner turmoil. It began when Damian Priest won Money in the Bank last year while Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. The duo worked through that messy situation to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title twice.

However, over the last few weeks on RAW, there have been hints that Dominik Mysterio could possibly be kicked out of The Judgment Day now that Rhea Ripley is not there to protect him.

Let's take a look at five signs that could lead Dom to get kicked out of the popular stable.

#5. Repeatedly interfering when told not to

After Damian Priest became the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40, he repeatedly told his allies not to interfere. Despite his words, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik have shown up during his matches.

The Archer of Infamy forgave McDonagh and Balor for doing so at Backlash but the frustration has mounted. When he cut promos in the ring against Jey Uso, Dominik, and McDonagh blindsided Uso, leading to Priest getting superkicked.

Since Priest has the major title of the brand, his words carry more weight than usual. He may have tolerated Mysterio while Rhea Ripley was around, but could be tiring of his childish antics.

#4. His WrestleMania 40 feud

While The Judgment Day finished feuding with The LWO and Rey Mysterio, Dominik never let it go. It makes sense since his father is on the other side, but Dom has kept the angle going on his own.

Since Balor, Priest, and Ripley were all busy with their own WrestleMania matches, the former North American Champion was a man without a ship. He changed that by antagonizing his father and by extension, Dragon Lee and Andrade.

The rest of The Judgment Day was seemingly upset about the lack of communication heading into WrestleMania. Everyone is supposed to be on the same page but that hasn't been the case over the last year.

#3. Interactions with Liv Morgan

Is Dirty Dom looking for a new Mami on RAW?

Once Rhea Ripley left RAW to recover from her injury, Dominik Mysterio ran into Liv Morgan a few times. His first encounter was obviously to express his anger at how Morgan injured his paramour.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has continued her 'Revenge Tour,' repeatedly taking credit for ending Ripley's title run. There have been a few backstage segments with Morgan and Dominik seen together in the background.

During another star's backstage interview, one encounter saw Mysterio leaving the same room after Morgan. What better way to stick it to Ripley than to cost her the title and her Dirty Dom?

#2. Trying to add Andrade, Carlito, and Santos Escobar to The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio has tried to recruit several other stars to The Judgment Day.

Over the last year or so, Dominik Mysterio has attempted to add to the ranks of The Judgment Day. He tried to recruit Jey Uso when Uso left The Bloodline. Next it was Andrade and Santos Escobar.

On the latest episode of RAW, he brought Carlito to talk with the group. Like most of the other instances, they weren't happy that Dominik brought an outsider into the clubhouse.

The other instances haven't benefitted The Judgment Day so they feel the same about Carlito. Actively trying to recruit new members without their say could lead to Mysterio getting the boot.

#1. Lack of communication with Rhea Ripley

Things haven't always been rosy between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Communication is paramount in any relationship and Dominik Mysterio has been falling short on this front. Not conversing with other members of The Judgment Day is one thing but not running ideas by Ripley is another.

Ripley and Dominik have been tied to the hip since he joined the group a few years ago. The duo would appear in segments separate from the group but always run ideas by each other.

The last six months have seen Mysterio surprising The Eradicator with his ideas and actions. She was caught off guard when he tried to bring Escobar and Andrade into the group. Ripley might be the lioness tired of playing with her food. That food might soon be thrown off of The Judgment Day's plate.

