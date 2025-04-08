4 Signs Jey Uso will turn heel at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso has become one of WWE's most popular stars over the past few months and could go on to become World Champion at WrestleMania next weekend. However, could he also be The Rock's plan B?

The Rock has made it clear that he wants a corporate champion. So, if John Cena is unable to defeat Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso can overcome Gunther, then he could align with The Final Boss instead, in one of the biggest shocks of the year.

The following list looks at just four signs that Jey Uso will turn heel at WrestleMania.

#4. 20 steps ahead

One interesting point that has been made by WWE fans is that The Rock appeared on NXT earlier this year and claimed he was "20 steps ahead" in his promo. A few weeks later, Jey Uso entered the 2025 Royal Rumble at number 20, which could be considered 20 steps ahead, and eliminated John Cena to win the 30-man match.

If the three men were working together, then it could have always been the plan for Cena to let Uso win The Royal Rumble, so The Rock had his backup plan.

#3. Travis Scott connection

Back on WWE RAW's Netflix debut show, Jey Uso made his way to the ring with Travis Scott, who was considered to be an interesting ally. Fast forward a few months later, and Scott was at the side of The Rock as he turned on Cody Rhodes and was the man who gave him a black eye.

This could be a massive coincidence, or it could be a hint that Uso and The Rock run in similar circles.

#2. Recent backlash from WWE fans

Jey Uso, much like John Cena, is well aware of how fickle the WWE Universe can be. Uso was the victim of a lot of backlash following his Royal Rumble victory, and it was unclear if he would be able to remain a face or if he would turn heel like Batista was forced to do back in 2014.

Uso remained a face, but much like Cena, he could have internalized all of the hate and prepared it for when he turns heel and aligns with The Rock. Cena appears to have bottled up a lot of frustration over the years to use in his promos as a heel, and Uso could do the same thing if he's able to win the title and then help John Cena later in the show.

#1. Jey Uso gesture

The Rock's gesture to John Cena when he turned heel has been the subject of a ton of speculation over the past few months, and some fans noticed the fact that it was the same gesture that Main Event Jey made when he quit WWE SmackDown.

It could be that The Rock was teasing that Jey Uso is his plan B with the move or teasing that John Cena was number two and there will be many other members of their group. The gestures are very closely linked, so it could be a very subtle clue for anyone who was able to spot it.

