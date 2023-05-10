5 Signs Rhea Ripley will have a long reign as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion 

Rhea Ripley is one of the top stars in WWE. The Eradicator is part of the Judgment Day faction on Monday Night RAW alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

The Australian star is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. She first captured the title at WrestleMania 39 just over a month ago. Rhea defeated Charlotte Flair in what many believed to be the match of the night at The Show Of Shows.

Now that Rhea is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, all eyes are on her and what she'll be doing moving forward. While RAW gave fans a hint of what to expect, there's a strong chance that fans will see Ripley as a champion for a long time moving forward.

This article will look at several reasons why Rhea Ripley will likely hold onto the SmackDown Women's Championship for a long time. She could hold the title through to the end of the year or even later.

#5. Zelina Vega could have picked up a win in Puerto Rico but ultimately didn't

Zelina Vega

WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was an all-time great event. The atmosphere was incredible, with the crowd showing a vested interest in the product that so many markets in the United States do not.

One of the bouts that the fans of Puerto Rico were most invested in featured Rhea Ripley defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega. The champ ultimately won the bout, but Zelina received a standing ovation post-match.

If Rhea Ripley's reign wasn't set to be a long and impactful one, there's a strong chance that WWE would have allowed Zelina to win and create a memorable moment at the big show. Vega losing is a sign that Rhea's reign is being taken seriously and will likely last long.

#4. Natalya is an obvious easy win for Ripley

Natalya on the European tour

Natalya is one of the longest-tenured female stars in WWE history. She first signed with the company in 2007 and debuted on the main roster in 2008. She's held multiple women's championships and even tag team gold.

The Queen of Harts was seemingly set up to be Rhea Ripley's next opponent. After Ripley defeated Dana Brooke on RAW, Natalya slowly walked down to the ring to make her intentions known. The two could end up fighting as soon as Night of Champions.

While a bout between the two will likely lead to a good match, there's zero doubt in the victor. Rhea will undoubtedly win. Ripley being given padded victories this early into her reign indicates that she'll likely be holding the belt for quite a while, as there are plenty of others for her to have feuded with instead.

#3. WWE has had a lot of long title reigns as of late

WWE's recent track record could indicate that Rhea Ripley is in for a long championship reign. Simply put, the company, especially the brands Triple H is in charge of creatively, has a regular emphasis on long-term champions.

Bianca Belair recently crossed the milestone of being the longest-reigning women's champion in modern history. Mandy Rose was making history while on NXT. The Usos and Roman Reigns have also been shattering records.

With so many stars breaking records or standing out in modern history, there's reason to believe WWE will continue this with Rhea Ripley. She's as perfect of a choice as any to be a dominant champion.

#2. There are a lot of beatable stars on the RAW roster

WWE Monday Night RAW has an impressive cast of characters. Excluding the undrafted Alexa Bliss but including managers Maxxine Dupri and Sarah Logan, the red brand has 23 female stars on the roster.

Some of these wrestlers are already top names, such as Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Rhea Ripley. Others are still building a name for themselves, such as Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox, and Piper Niven.

While there's a large number of wrestlers, few will likely be dethroning Rhea Ripley any time soon. This indicates that WWE plans to have Rhea mow through most of the roster, hopefully elevating many stars in defeat.

#1. Triple H is behind Rhea Ripley

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin Triple H embracing Rhea Ripley you love to see it #SmackDown Triple H embracing Rhea Ripley you love to see it #SmackDown https://t.co/24rBsAEjuo

Another key sign that Rhea Ripley may not be losing the SmackDown Women's Championship soon is Triple H's level of respect and admiration for her. The Game hired her and has pushed her on every brand he's had control of, including NXT, NXT UK, and now Monday Night RAW.

Triple H even openly praised Rhea, which you can see below.

“She’s getting to that level where she sells different, she works different, she looks different, her facials are different. Everything that she does is now clicking, and it never gaps. Her growth has been unbelievable. Every time I think, ‘Wow, she’s really peaking now,’ I find myself six months later going, ‘Holy s—, she hasn’t hit the surface yet.’ It’s amazing. She’s awesome.”

The Game's respect for The Eradicator is quite evident. Given how talented she is and how good he believes her to be, there's no doubt she'll be a top star in WWE for a long time.

Poll : 0 votes