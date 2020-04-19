5 Signs that Bray Wyatt won't defeat Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank to win the Universal Championship

Two former Wyatt Family members!

While the entire world has pretty much shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis, the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, WWE, has shown the sheer will to keep continuing with their programming and entertaining the WWE Universe with their shows even in such circumstances.

After a successful WrestleMania 36, the next PPV stop for the company is the annual Money in the Bank, set to take place on May 10, 2020.

WWE has already announced a very unique stipulation for this year's MITB matches as they will take place at the WWE Headquarters with the Superstars starting from the ground floor and the briefcase hanging on the roof of the Titan Towers.

Another massive match set to take place at Money in the Bank is the battle between a former master and his follower, as Braun Strowman will defend his Universal Championship against the ever-sadistic Bray Wyatt.

The build-up to the feud has been quite captivating so far and with these two sharing a huge history amongst themselves, the rivalry is sure to get more personal in the next few weeks.

But who will walk out of MITB with the Universal Title?

In this article, I present to you five signs that it won't be Bray Wyatt. Be sure to comment down and let me know your thoughts on this feud and who do you think will emerge as the winner?

#5 Braun Strowman has just won the Universal Championship

The Monster Among Men got the biggest victory of his career at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month, as he defeated Goldberg to win his first Universal title, something which he has waited for a long time.

Having just won the title and that too by defeating such a protected Superstar like Goldberg, it's tough to imagine Strowman losing it within a month. He has been chasing this title for a long time, challenging Superstars like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns earlier, and after finally getting his hands on it (no pun intended), he deserves a proper reign.