5 Signs that Carmella is destined for a huge push

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 917 // 06 Oct 2019, 12:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmella is a true sports-entertainer

As of this writing, Carmella is the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion. While we all know that could change at any given time, what the vast majority of the professional wrestling world may be unaware of, is that the WWE likely has much bigger plans for Carmella than the aforementioned 24/7 Title.

The Princess of Staten Island is a former Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner, as well as a former SmackDown Women’s Champion. But with that being said, Carmella has largely been relegated to a mid-card, comedic role since the latter half of 2018.

Carmella, to her credit, has great comic timing and has done a stand-up job (no pun intended) with the role that has been accorded to her alongside R-Truth. But with the 2019 calendar year nearing its end, and the ‘Mella-Truth alliance losing its initial charm, all bets are off.

Today, we take a special look at a few notable signs why Carmella is destined for a huge push.

#5 Carmella and R-Truth’s alliance has run its course

As I’d noted earlier, Carmella has wonderfully managed to display the comedic side of her WWE character, over the course of her alliance with one of the most underrated and innovative professional wrestling performers of all time, R-Truth!

But with that being said, the long-running storyline featuring Carmella serving as an ally for R-Truth, as they aim to hold the 24/7 Title, has now run its course.

It wouldn’t be in Carmella’s best interests to continue being involved in the WWE 24/7 Championship picture, when R-Truth and the myriad of other Superstars are more than enough to enact the comedy scenes featuring the title.

Additionally, it’s no secret that the WWE views Carmella as one of its top microphone workers (good promo skills being a very valuable trait in pro wrestling). Speaking of which…

1 / 5 NEXT