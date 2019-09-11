5 Signs that Chad Gable could win the 2019 King of The Ring Tournament

Chad Gable could be the dark horse of this year's King of the Ring

Chad Gable has definitely been the dark horse throughout the King of the Ring Tournament since there weren't many fans who would have thought he would be in the semi-final of the competition, just two wins away from becoming king.

Gable was able to defeat Shelton Benjamin and Andrade en route to the semi-final match against Elias tonight but it was a huge shock that Andrade was knocked out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage since he has had so much backing in recent months.

Gable has been bullied about his height throughout the tournament and WWE even showed Samoa Joe backstage with the former triple crown Tag Team Champion where he pointed out that he was too small to be a king.

WWE loves an underdog which means that it's incredibly likely that Gable could be the one having his hand raised at the end of the tournament on Sunday night at Clash of Champions but there are a number of other signs that point towards Gable becoming the king this weekend as well.

#5 Chad Gable is owed a push after months in the dark

Gable deserves to be pushed into the main event picture

Chad Gable is a former triple crown Tag Team Champion, alongside Jason Jordan as American Alpha the duo completely dominated the Tag Team Divisions on NXT, SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw a few years ago, but the team was split up when it was revealed that Jason Jordan was Kurt Angle's son.

This was a storyline that went nowhere for Jordan, who was later injured and is now working backstage as a producer for WWE instead, but it left Gable in a bad position backstage. Shelton Benjamin was later brought in and the duo became a new version of American Alpha, but it wasn't something that worked out.

Since Benjamin and Gable went their separate ways, Gable has rarely featured on WWE TV but when he has he's made sure that he has put on a fantastic show and proved that he deserves much more than he has been given.

