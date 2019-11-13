5 signs that Finn Balor may betray NXT at WWE Survivor Series

Will Finn Balor turn his back on NXT?

Is WWE hinting at something? They seem to be with regards Finn Balor and his loyalty to NXT at the moment, and it's becoming very obvious. However, this could all just be a red herring to distract the fans from something bigger.

It could just be a distraction or a way for WWE to protect their top Superstars in the buildup to Survivor Series, but the company has put together a series of events that seem to prove otherwise. It all seems to point at Balor doing the unthinkable at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV.

As WWE continues to book Balor strangely, here are five signs that he will cost NXT the victory at Survivor Series. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to tell us if you think Balor will betray NXT at the upcoming pay per view.

#5 Gives NXT an out

Does Finn Balor betraying NXT allow WWE to protect the brand in defeat?

WWE has a very important decision to make when it comes to the brand supremacy war happening between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, but how do they do that without hurting the other two brands? Beyond that, how do they do it all in a way that makes sense, leaves the fans satisfied, and sets something up for the future?

A loss for RAW or SmackDown wouldn't hurt too much, especially when you consider how established both brands are, but what would a loss do for NXT? Would it be something the company could easily be able to work around, or will it permanently hurt the Black & Gold brand?

Keeping in mind that this is taking place only a few months after NXT was moved from WWE Network to USA Network, then you start to see how difficult this decision could be. Interestingly, the company could be trying to script a way around this dilemma by having Balor be the culprit.

Think about it, all WWE would have to do is keep the score close between the three brands all night long, then put them in a tie situation before the final match. Then the company would have Balor betray NXT in some capacity, costing them the victory and cementing himself as the top heel in the Black & Gold brand.

