5 Signs that The Fiend could interrupt Steve Austin's contract signing on next week's RAW

Are The Fiend and Stone Cold Steve Austin about to collide?

WWE brings Monday Night RAW to Madison Square Garden next week and if we don't all already know by now, you can guarantee that when WWE hits MSG they are going to put on a show. Which is why Stone Cold Steve Austin will be returning to officiate the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the Universal Title, as the 'Texas Rattlesnake' tweeted himself, and then WWE confirmed.

The contract signing between those two men definitely needs someone to moderate proceedings as the contract signing was supposed to happen on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW but things got a little heated between the current Raw Tag-Team Champions and world title adversaries, before they were completely thrown out by the OC interrupting.

But what if the contract signing segment was a way to bring several disparate elements of upcoming storylines together? What if 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt chooses then to make his presence felt?

Here are 5 signs that The Fiend could interrupt Stone Cold's contract signing on next week's Monday Night Raw in Madison Square Garden.

#5 The Hell in a Cell match

Wyatt is no stranger to Hell in a Cell matches

Golden 1 Center tweeted that Bray Wyatt was challenging Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman to a Hell in a Cell match on August 27th and everyone immediately assumed that a huge mistake had been made and that someone on the Golden 1 Center's social media team had jumped the gun.

But Braun Strowman acknowledged the tweet and seemingly accepted 'The Fiend's challenge to a match in the Satanic Structure. Interestingly Strowman also vaguely acknowledged his storied past with Wyatt.

Lol. Come teach me baby boy. I love you , I’ve never lost to Seth, and I don’t care if I die. Literally. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 28, 2019

As you can see Bray Wyatt responded calling Strowman 'Baby Boy' and indicated that he would go to any lengths.

If Rollins and Strowman are having a contract signing and 'The Fiend' is gunning for a match with either of them at Hell in a Cell it makes sense that he might make his presence felt for that contract signing next week.

