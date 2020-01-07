5 signs that Vince McMahon won't allow Brock Lesnar to win the Royal Rumble 2020 match

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2017

Brock Lesnar is set to feature in the Royal Rumble 2020 match. For the first time since 2017, Lesnar will compete in the Royal Rumble match, marking only the fourth time that he's ever appeared in it. Interestingly enough, he isn't defending the WWE Championship, which makes his decision all the more surprising.

With that said, it may not be as bizarre as we first thought. WWE is trying something different this year and we're not going to bash them for that. As you all know, Lesnar will be entering at the #1 spot, which is a stark contrast to his previous appearances, where he was a late entry.

This marks the first time in 30 years that the WWE Championship isn't being defended at the Royal Rumble and we hope that it results in an interesting map as the road to WrestleMania begins.

Here are five signs that Lesnar won't win the Royal Rumble 2020 Men's contest.

Also read: 6 WWE superstars who can eliminate Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020

#5. It will make no sense whatsoever

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar winning the Royal Rumble will make no storyline sense. While WWE might be "trying something different" with that, they're not oblivious to the fact that The Beast Incarnate winning the Royal Rumble makes no sense.

There have been Royal Rumble decisions between 2011-2017 that have made no sense whatsoever (such as the 40-man Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns at #30 in 2017, etc.), but this would likely top the list if they went through with it.

With that said, the idea of him winning would be funny because he can't challenge himself; they rarely ever do Champion vs Champion matches at WrestleMania and it would mean giving himself a day off at the show of shows. We all know that isn't happening.

1 / 5 NEXT