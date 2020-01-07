Royal Rumble 2020: 6 WWE superstars who can eliminate Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar opened RAW in 2020

Brock Lesnar has been an essential part of the Royal Rumble ever since he returned. We all know that he has the lightest WWE schedule among the active superstars (barring The Undertaker, but his presence has been decreasing as well).

The last few years have seen him take on some interesting opponents at the Royal Rumble, including the likes of Seth Rollins, John Cena, Braun Strowman, Kane, and Finn Balor while participating in one Royal Rumble match since. He's going to be making only his third-ever Royal Rumble match appearance as Paul Heyman announced on the first RAW of the decade that The Beast Incarnate will be a part of the Royal Rumble 2020 match.

Not only that, but he will also be the #1 entry. Just to be clear, the WWE title won't be on the line, which makes it the first Royal Rumble as far as we can remember that the WWE title won't be on the line.

Here are five superstars who can eliminate Brock Lesnar and face him at WrestleMania 36.

#6. Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez

We know this isn't a popular choice, but it's a likely scenario. Velasquez made his WWE debut on the SmackDown on FOX premiere, confronting the man he knocked out for real to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

When he made his in-ring debut at Crown Jewel, he was defeated in the opener within two minutes. It came as a shock, but it later emerged that Velasquez had been dealing with knee problems, so the move was likely to protect him.

WON reported that Velasquez is a frontrunner to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, so we could see him eliminate Lesnar. He doesn't even have to win to compete for the WWE Title at the grandest stage of them all. Is he the right choice though? We doubt it.

