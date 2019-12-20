WWE Rumors: Edge returning at Royal Rumble 2020?

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 20 Dec 2019, 00:12 IST SHARE

Is a shock return on the cards?

As this year winds down and 2019 turns to 2020, it is time to gear up for the Royal Rumble season. With the PPV approaching fast, fans will begin speculating about possible surprise entrants, coming up with some shocking conclusions that would wow the WWE Universe in reality. This time, one of those names is Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar last wrestled a match almost nine years ago, before being forced to retire due to severe neck issues. While it may seem ludicrous to even entertain the thought of Edge returning to the ring, the past few months may have given us a few clues of it possibly happening.

When asked about the Superstar wrestling again in his mailbag column, PWInsider's Mike Johnson said that he thinks that it could happen and a WWE return for The Rated-R Superstar could possibly be in the works. He mentioned Edge signing a new deal with the company that has a "pretty nice upside". A better financial contract might mean a bigger role in WWE, certainly more than doing a couple of season's worth of The Edge and Christian Show (That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness).

PWInsider had also reported in October that the Hall of Famer was in Pittsburgh, which is where WWE medical head -- Dr. Joseph Maroon -- is headquartered, for company-related business. The 11-time WWE World Champion had previously shut down rumors of an in-ring return, but it is not uncommon for wrestlers to work the fans to protect the true value of a surprise.

Edge engaged in a physical capacity on WWE programming this year when he speared Elias on the SummerSlam Kickoff Show in Toronto. He also "retired" from podcasting with Christian on 'E&C's Pod of Awesomeness', furthering the clues of a possible return.

Johnson's "gut feeling" is that Edge will return as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, proceeding to contest a few matches on major events thereafter, as he believes that there is something to the talks that have persisted internally of a likely in-ring return.

However, we must take these rumors with a grain of salt as The Rated-R Superstar's neck injury was so serious and at that time, one wrong bump could have led to him being in a wheelchair. There is certainly a chance, given the instincts of a credible reporter like Mike Johnson.

Hopefully, if these rumors turn out to be true, it is the WWE Hall of Famer himself who is willing to do it and there is no risk of injuries at play. If Edge does make a surprise return at the Minute Maid Stadium, it could be one of the greatest moments in Rumble history.