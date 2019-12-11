5 signs that WWE is setting up for Seth Rollins versus CM Punk at WrestleMania 36

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 11:36 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins versus CM Punk. Who wins?

Seth Rollins turned heel again during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW and while fans probably knew it was coming, the impact of this move could have some pretty surprising effects on the future. In fact, it could have a wide range of implications for WrestleMania 36 and even put Rollins on a collision course with none other than CM Punk.

Whether it actually happens or not remains to be seen, but here are five signs that WWE is setting up for a Seth Rollins versus CM Punk match at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Bringing the fans into it

Seth Rollins is blaming The WWE Universe for a reason.

Rollins blamed The WWE Universe for his eventual heel turn this week on RAW and it really struck a chord. In fact, it almost seemed like WWE had him address the fans directly as a way to make them more than just a casual observer in the storyline and bring them up to the level of a participant.

With that being said and fans now being blamed for Rollins' heel turn, wouldn't it make sense for someone like CM Punk to come to their rescue? Sure, WWE can have Kevin Owens be that savior in the short term and even play around with the idea of Punk coming out of retirement in the process, but it sure seems like the company is hinting at some kind of collision between The Beast Slayer and Punk.

And the best part is that WWE seems to be wanting to involve fans in the matter too, which should make their eventual rivalry extremely interesting to watch. Think back to CM Punk versus The Rock at The 2013 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and you start to see the kind of magic that could go into a match like this.

