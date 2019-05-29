5 signs that WWE programming is getting better

Brock Lesnar's new role is only one sign of WWE programming getting better.

Better or worse? That's the question the WWE Universe has been dealing with over the last couple of weeks as they take in the company's newest changes and some are less than pleased with the results. Beyond that, they are constantly demanding more changes, which is seemingly pushing WWE into a never-ending state of evolution.

With that being said, and the toxicity of some of WWE's fans in mind, one has to wonder if things aren't as bad as they seem and if fans are just hard to please. In fact, one only has to look at a few recent examples of changes made by WWE to see that the company has taken quite a few successful swings lately.

Whether the WWE Universe wants to admit that these changes have had a positive impact on the product or not remains to be seen, but here are five signs that WWE is actually getting better. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think the best part of WWE is right now.

#5 Pumping the breaks on Roman Reigns' push

Roman Reigns is coming out of this storyline looking like a badass.

It's no secret that Roman Reigns continues to be one of the most polarizing names in all of WWE right now and that's why the company has been very careful in how they push him this time around. In fact, between his mid-card feud with Shane McMahon right now and his frequent appearances on Monday Night Raw, it looks like WWE is taking things slow this time.

Sure, he's being built up as the anti-authority hero with his feud against Shane McMahon and his lackeys, but it's not like WWE has him challenging for a title only months after WrestleMania 35. If nothing else, this should be extremely refreshing for the WWE Universe and should serve as a sign that their complaints are being listened to.

Whether WWE sticks with this trend remains to be seen and will be dependent on when WWE wants to pull the trigger on a big push, but at least he isn't anywhere near the title picture right now. Fortunately for WWE and Roman Reigns, however, when he finally is reinserted to the title picture, he's going to have more momentum than ever before.

