5 Signs the Firefly Fun House match was John Cena's last match in WWE

There were a few hints that WWE dropped in the Firefly Fun House match about Cena's career

John Cena and The Fiend took part in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36

John Cena

John Cena and The Fiend faced off in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match, and it was quite something... although most of us are left wondering what it really was. The match, if you could even call it that, interspersed Cena's career achievements and events with his feud with Wyatt.

WWE dropped a few hints along the way that could possibly signal the end of John Cena's career in the promotion.

Let's take a look at 5 signs the Firefly Fun House match was John Cena's last match in WWE:

#5 Ruthless Aggression questions repeated

John Cena and the Vince McMahon-based puppet

When John Cena opened the door after entering the Firefly Fun House, he encountered the Vince McMahon-based character, Mr. Mcbossman in the Fun House, who asked Cena some pointed questions. The question that Vince McMahon asked his Superstars nearly two decades ago after the end of Attitude Era if they had "ruthless aggression", was repeated by the Vince McMahon character in the segment.

Cena, at the start of his career, was one of the many Superstars that was trying to carve a career for himself and grab opportunities that existed following the end of the Attitude Era.

In the Firefly Fun House match, WWE went back to that era, where Kurt Angle challenged the Superstars in the back and asked them if they had "ruthless aggression". This challenge was answered by Cena. WWE used that segment, with Wyatt playing the Angle character. Cena tried to knock out Wyatt, but the former Universal Champion ducked, mocking Cena about how this ineptitude would have got him fired back then.

With WWE going back to that part of Cena's career, perhaps the underlying clue was that those questions were now asked of Cena and it is time for a new era in WWE. An era that doesn't include the 16-time World Champion in it.

