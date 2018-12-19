5 Signs the WWE have fallen behind, and 5 signs they have not

WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are that of the author only and not necessarily of Sportskeeda.

With flagging ratings, absent Superstars, and tougher competition is the WWE in jeopardy? Or are they going to weather the storm and come out stronger?

There's an old saying that the world will forgive you for almost any crime...except success.

While it is a bit of a hyperbolic exaggeration, there is no doubt that there will always be a certain percentage of the population that gleefully predicts the stagnation of major corporate entities, whether they be in the entertainment industry or private business.

However, in recent months--some would argue recent years--there do seem to be some chinks in the WWE's unassailable armor. Are these signs that foretell the doom of the world's largest sports entertainment organization? Or is it just some turbulence that the WWE can--and has--overcome?

Here are five reasons the WWE might have fallen behind, and five that things will turn out just fine for the company.

#1 Could have fallen behind: Sagging ratings for Monday Night Raw

Baron Corbin takes the coward's way out when Seth Rollins threatens him with a steel chair.

Let's discuss the Elephant in the room first.

Raw has struggled in recent months with sagging ratings. Back in October, Raw's ratings fell to a then-historic low of 2.3 million viewers. This seemed bad, but then on the December 10th edition of the WWE's flagship show, ratings fell again to just over two million during the third hour, which featured a ladder match for the Intercontinental championship.

Advertisement

In fact, WWE even broke the fourth wall by having Seth Rollins utter the dreaded phrase "Monday Night Raw Sucks!"

Knowing how much Vince pores over every segment on the show, it's not likely that Seth was going rogue, but rather following a script. Still, it's a shocking acknowledgment of how many viewers seem turned off by the current product.

Ratings don't lie, and the WWE may be in for some trouble if they can't turn things around.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement