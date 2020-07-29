A recent rumor has suggested that Vince McMahon has given up on Aleister Black as a top superstar in WWE, and while everyone is taking to the internet to air their grievances, there might not be a need to. Aleister Black could still be on track to be one of WWE's biggest stars on Raw and in the company.

While many might disagree with that notion, especially after he lost the Money in the Bank match, it seems like fans aren't looking at the entire picture. It's almost as if they are just taking the rumor, going of off Vince McMahon's past history and jumping to conclusions.

With that being said and Aleister Black seemingly written off television after an eye injury, here are five signs that show Vince McMahon might not have actually given up on Black. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us whether you think Aleister Black is top guy material or not.

#5. In a feud with Seth Rollins

Aleister Black and Seth Rollins

The idea of McMahon souring on Aleister Black doesn't make any sense when you consider the fact that he is playing a formidable babyface role against one of the top talents of this generation in Seth Rollins.

Some may argue that WWE taking away his original entrance and not putting the Money in the Bank briefcase on him is proof of him losing favor backstage, but it's hard to take that seriously after what we have seen between him and Rollins so far.

If nothing else, WWE is going out of their way to make Aleister Black look like a hero in this feud and he's doing it against someone the company considers a top guy. WWE wouldn't put just anyone in a position like this and they definitely wouldn't portray Black how they are, if they had suddenly soured on him.