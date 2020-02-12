5 Signs Vince McMahon won’t allow Brock Lesnar to lose at Super ShowDown

Here's why Brock Lesnar will retain at Super ShowDown

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet at Super ShowDown on February 27th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This week on Monday Night RAW, Ricochet defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match, which earned him him the right to challenge The Beast for the WWE Title. Lesnar then unexpectedly showed up and delivered a devastating F5 to his next challenger. It’ll be Lesnar’s second WWE Championship defense in Saudi Arabia and it's most likely that he'll retain his gold once again. Yes, Ricochet is talented, but what are the odds of him winning at Super ShowDown? Will Vince McMahon allow the former NXT Superstar to defeat The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship? Here are 5 signs that indicate The Chairman won’t allow Ricochet to win the WWE Title in Saudi Arabia.

#5 Significant change to the current WrestleMania card

Fans want to see Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre won this year’s 30-man Royal Rumble match to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Show of Shows. Lesnar eliminated 13 Superstars from the match and was about to set a new record, until McIntyre poured water on that fire when he entered at #16 and eliminated Lesnar with a Claymore kick (thanks to a little help from Ricochet). The following day, McIntyre put out a challenge for the WWE Championship.

If Ricochet wins at Super ShowDown, however, this will change the current WrestleMania card. Lesnar vs. McIntyre has become a dream match for the WWE Universe and people will not be happy if the match is changed. While the match would surely be great, people want to see two behemoths tangle on April 5th. Ricochet vs. McIntyre is a match that has happened a number of times in 2019 and 2020, while Brock vs. Drew is a first-time encounter.

It seems apparent that the most exciting match for WrestleMania is Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, and it doesn't seem likely that Vince McMahon would want to make a change of that nature.

