5 Surprises that could happen in the rest of February- WWE Superstar turns face & attacks Seth Rollins, Big title change

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The rest of February could be filled with many surprises

Usually, I do this article at the very start of the month, but unfortunately, I was away on some other work then. And therefore, I decided that I'll do a 'surprises' article 10 days into the month and it's a good thing I did.

I mean there was no way of knowing that Goldberg would be returning at the very start of the month. Also, there was absolutely no way of knowing that Bray Wyatt would be Goldberg's next opponent in a battle of the generations.

In any case, things are very different at this point as compared to what they were at the very start of the month. So, what other surprises could we see on the road to WrestleMania?

Whether you agree or disagree with the surprises I've outlined, be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and views.

#5 Buddy Murphy turns on Seth Rollins after losing the Tag Team Championships

We all know that Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy are both singles competitors who've been thrust into the tag team division to have the current storyline play out in the right manner. And the end result of the storyline should be with Buddy Murphy working against Seth Rollins in a big singles match, ideally at a stage like WrestleMania. The seeds of the match could be sown with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy losing the Tag Team Championships to the Viking Raiders, with Seth Rollins blaming Murphy for the loss.

And this will inspire Buddy Murphy to fire back and we all know how good a match between these two men will be. Seth Rollins often doesn't get the credit he deserves but he is one of the greatest in-ring performers in the world today.

1 / 5 NEXT