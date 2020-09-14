It's been months since Otis won the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase and while many fans thought that he would eventually cash in, that hasn't happened yet. Instead, Otis is barely mentioned on television and he is now embroiled in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison over his Money in the Bank contract.

With that being said, Otis steadily starting to lose momentum and one has to wonder if the company is simply giving up on him. Now that Mandy Rose is moving to RAW and The Miz is trying to void Otis's contract, does WWE even intend for him to cash in or will he lose it somehow?

Whether WWE actually goes through with that plan or not remains to be seen. It will depend on what their actual intentions are, but here are five signs they have no intention of going through with Otis's cash in. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you would like to see Otis as champion or not.

#5. WWE wants a better option

WWE has a lot of better options for who should be the money in the bank briefcase holder

It's no secret that the WWE Universe was shocked when Otis won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year. While the company did tease a few potential cash-ins, they didn't follow up on them. In fact, it's almost like WWE is reconsidering their decision, which means they need a substitute.

Interestingly enough, The Miz and John Morrison seem to be those substitutes, especially since they are trying to find a way to take the briefcase from Otis. One of them could eventually become a champion. There are probably even better options out there but giving one of them the Money in the Bank contract would create an interesting rift.

In the end, Otis just adds no gravity to the title picture at all. He's a nonfactor and it would be hard to believe that the company would put the Universal title on him. Unfortunately, a failed cash-in will hurt his momentum and that's why they want him to drop the briefcase instead.