5 signs WWE is heading for a huge comeback in 2021

WWE might have taken some pretty hard blows in 2020, but it wasn't all bad. In fact, 2020 saw The Fiend shoot to stardom, Roman Reigns become a heel for the first time, and one of the best Randy Orton runs of recent memory. If nothing else, a lot has been accomplished this year and WWE should be proud of that.

Unfortunately for the company, they were constantly mired by forces outside their control or booking incidents that left fans a little upset. While most of these gripes are legitimate, WWE has done a lot to overcome numerous issues. Furthermore, they have made significant steps to set themselves up for the future.

With that being said and 2020 finally in the rear view mirror, here are 5 signs that WWE is heading for a comeback in 2021. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to tell us if you think WWE will experience another boom period in 2021.

#5. WWE writing The Fiend off of television

Did WWE do the right thing by writing The Fiend off television?

Creating demand is a very important thing in pro wrestling, and that is exactly what WWE did when they wrote The Fiend off of television a few weeks ago. While some fans booed in disgust at the horrific act, with Randy Orton burning The Fiend in the ring, others saw what it could mean for the future of the character.

In all honesty, the key appeal of The Fiend was that he existed as a special attraction. Something you wouldn't see every day in wrestling. Of course, the theatrics and the mind games were there for good measure, but The Fiend needs to be more protected than he has been over the last year.

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020

It seems like WWE understands this now. Furthermore, it feels like they are roping fans into what could end up being one of the best payoffs of the year. Whether WWE can achieve that is ultimately up to how they play the next few weeks and months, but they have done a pretty good job so far.