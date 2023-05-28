5 signs that WWE's Cody Rhodes will become Mr. Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes had a tough night at WWE Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The talented star battled Brock Lesnar despite suffering a 'broken arm' in a skirmish on RAW. Unfortunately for Rhodes, he failed to defeat The Beast.

While his latest in-ring outing was ill-fated, it does not indicate the end of Rhodes' push in World Wrestling Entertainment. It instead may be a bump in the road while he journeys toward Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

To challenge Reigns, Cody may need to win the Money in the Bank contract. The O2 arena in London, England, will be home to the 2023 Money in the Bank event on July 1. The card will inevitably feature a Men's Ladder Match, which Rhodes will likely win.

This article will examine why The American Nightmare will likely become Mr. Money in the Bank this July. This includes hints based on how he's booked and his current motives.

#5 Cody Rhodes has been facing adversity in WWE

The Money in the Bank contract is a golden opportunity for many superstars who aim to secure the world championship. The vast majority of Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank winners go on to obtain gold.

Still, it isn't easy an easy feat. To win the briefcase, one must fight off several other WWE Superstars utilizing ladders and other weapons to inflict punishment. Thankfully, Cody Rhodes is used to the struggle and has competed in such bouts over the years.

Rhodes has been in a heated rivalry with Brock Lesnar since RAW after 'Mania. He also had a brutal feud with Seth Rollins that included a real-life injury. Cody constantly overcomes adversity in the end, which works perfectly in this kind of match. The way he's booked to overcome the odds is a big sign that he could do so again in London, England.

#4 The one-year option gives the company the freedom to book the cash-in at the right moment

A less obvious sign that Cody Rhodes could be the one to win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match comes down to the rules of the contract. Whichever superstar climbs a ladder and retrieves the briefcase has a guaranteed title opportunity.

The fun part of the Money in the Bank contract is that a WWE Superstar can cash it in at any time for up to one year. This means they can cash in on the same night, but it also allows them to wait for months.

This freedom may be a sign that Cody Rhodes will win the contract. The company enjoys taking their time with powerful stories, so by having Cody win the contract; they can book him to cash in whenever the time is right. There's no immediate rush or an obvious date, such as with a Royal Rumble win.

#3 Rhodes has been a major focus on WWE TV

Cody Rhodes is the top star on WWE RAW. While the red brand has numerous big names, such as Becky Lynch, The Judgment Day, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, The American Nightmare has been presented as the top dog.

Even with Rhodes' loss to Brock Lesnar, it is clear how much the company values him. Last week's episode of Monday Night RAW featured Rhodes in the opening segment, closing minutes, and in select sequences in between.

Given his positioning on the card, WWE intends to position Cody Rhodes as a top-tier star, which likely means he'll be a world champion sooner or later. The company's use of The American Nightmare probably makes him a frontrunner to win the Money in the Bank contract.

#2 Roman Reigns is on SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Another sign that Cody Rhodes will become Mr. Money in the Bank come WWE's epic event in the United Kingdom is about Roman Reigns' brand status. The Tribal Chief is a member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster.

Roman Reigns was officially selected by SmackDown during the 2023 WWE Draft, thus keeping him on the blue brand. Meanwhile, Monday Night RAW and USA Network representatives picked The American Nightmare.

Given that Cody is on RAW and Roman is on SmackDown, there are only a few ways for Rhodes to challenge The Tribal Chief. The most obvious is by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. The two being split appears to be with the intention of reuniting in a major way at the right juncture.

#1 Cody Rhodes hasn't finished his story yet in WWE

Cody Rhodes

The biggest sign that Cody Rhodes may go on to win the Money in the Bank comes down to the most prominent aspect of his character: his motives. Cody has made his motivations clear and wants to finish the story.

Of course, this means winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, failed to win the WWE Championship during his storied career. Cody was screwed at WrestleMania, but his goal remains the same.

The emphasis on his goal, the primary motivation behind his character, proves that the company still intends to have him dethrone Roman Reigns. Winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match will allow him to finish not just his own story but his family's story. Triple H loves storytelling, and this is the perfect tale to tell.

