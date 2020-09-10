5 signs WWE is setting Dominik up as RAW's next big babyface

WWE has broadcasted a lot of Dominik Mysterio and the rest of his family over the last couple of months and while some might see this as just a passing storyline, it could stand for something bigger. In fact, maybe the argument could be made that WWE has big plans to make Dominik one of the future faces of the company.

Not only has that become increasingly evident by the amount of time they continue to spend on him and his family, but also by the wins he has picked up in that time as well. If nothing else, the sky is the limit for this kid and it isn't that far of a stretch to see him as the next big babyface of Monday Night RAW.

With that being said and WWE continuing to tell a great story with Dominik Mysterio, here are five signs the company want to make him the next big babyface. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think Mysterio's future will hold.

#5 WWE are lacking strong babyfaces on RAW

WWE needs better babyfaces on RAW and that's exactly why Dominic Mysterio is for.

It's no secret that Monday Night RAW has a lack of babyfaces right now, which is why WWE seems to be putting a lot of stock behind Dominick Mysterio. In fact, between the storyline of him defending the honor of his family and earning a key win over Buddy Murphy, it looks like Mysterio has a bright future.

In all honesty, Drew McIntyre, Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens are all serviceable babyfaces, but they don't have the same connection with the fans that Dominick does right now. While Dominick is still young and has a lot to learn before he can reach the upper tiers of WWE, he is someone that fans are firmly behind, which might shoot him up the list.

In the end, WWE needs babyfaces that fans believe in and that is Dominick Mysterio! No one else comes close to the kind of support this young man is getting right now and it could be WWE's way of saying that he is the future of the RAW brand.