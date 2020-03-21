5 SmackDown Superstars Paul Heyman could take to RAW after WrestleMania 36

From world champions to multi-time tag team champions - these Superstars need a fresh start.

These Superstars could get a new lease of life under Paul Heyman on RAW.

Nishant Jayaram

WWE are gearing up for WrestleMania 36, which is going to be a little different this year, following the numerous changes that have taken place recently. RAW and SmackDown following WrestleMania are usually interesting shows as WWE begins new feuds after The Show of Shows, while some Superstars will get a new lease of life and those that have been out due to injury will return.

We could also see WWE move underused Superstars from RAW to SmackDown and vice versa. The Red brand, which has Paul Heyman as the Executive Director, could use a few new Superstars to freshen things up, especially in the mid-card, the women's division, and the men's tag team division.

Let's take a look at 5 SmackDown Superstars Paul Heyman could take to RAW after WrestleMania 36:

#5 The New Day

The New Day, the seven-time tag team champions, have been on the blue brand since 2017, having moved from RAW. The trio have made the SmackDown tag team division exciting, and have had incredible rivalries with the likes of The Usos on the blue brand.

The five-time SmackDown Tag Team champions have achieved a lot in WWE since moving to SmackDown in 2017, but it's maybe time for them to move to the red brand. The New Day have one member out of action as Xavier Woods has been ruled out for a few months due to injury.

Big E and Kofi Kingston have been in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison on SmackDown, and the latter, who are the current SmackDown Tag Team champions could face The New Day, The Usos, and Heavy Machinery in a multi-man tag team match at WrestleMania 36.

The New Day will not have a lot of interesting new feuds to be involved in on SmackDown after WrestleMania 36, so Paul Heyman could take them to RAW to reignite the tag team division, and feud with the likes of Rollins and Murphy and AOP.

