5 SmackDown superstars who could show up on WWE RAW this week

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air on the USA Network later tonight, and it will be another exciting episode. This edition of the red brand will be airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. As of a week ago, over 11,000 tickets were sold, according to WrestleTix. A sellout is possible.

So far, not much has been advertised for the show. Three bouts have been confirmed in total. One is a grudge match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, plus the Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line. Lastly, RAW will feature a Gauntlet Match.

While the program will primarily feature stars from the Monday Night RAW brand, a handful of SmackDown stars have been confirmed. Asuka and Kairi Sane have been announced, which likely means IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will also appear.

However, they may not be the only stars from the blue brand who end up in Houston. There are a handful of other superstars from the blue brand that could potentially appear, and this article will break down who they are and why they may show up. This is regardless of the headache it'll bring to Adam Pearce.

Below are five SmackDown superstars who could show up on WWE RAW this week.

#5. Michin has had enough and could jump to Adam Pearce's RAW

Michin is one of WWE's most underrated performers. It took quite some time, but she has recently begun to find her footing as an in-ring talent on SmackDown. She still loses more often than not, but the audience has gravitated toward her and have become fans of the Blasian Baddie.

While she is incredibly talented, things haven't been going her way in WWE as of late. AJ Styles abandoned The O.C. and has had a brand new attitude. Meanwhile, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson jumped to NXT. This led to the stable seemingly dying and Michin being left on her own.

Given her frustration and the fact that The O.C. is seemingly over, Michin needs something to put her down a different path. A chance of scenery could be exactly what she needs. As a result, Yim may jump ship to RAW and join the brand full-time beginning tonight, which Adam Pearce could announce.

#4. Bayley could cost The Kabuki Warriors their titles

Damage CTRL and Bayley

Bayley is a future WWE Hall of Famer. She has done virtually everything there is to do in professional wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment. Despite that, she continues to work hard to better the industry and the women's division specifically.

The Role Model was once the leader of Damage CTRL, but things recently changed. IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane all turned their backs on Bayley. Weeks later, during WWE SmackDown, Dakota did the same thing. Now, The Role Model is in a battle with the group all by herself.

The Kabuki Warriors will be defending their coveted tag team titles against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW. Bayley could potentially show up and proceed to cost Asuka and Kairi Sane the titles as a measure of revenge for recent attacks.

#3. Solo Sikoa & #2. Jimmy Uso, The Bloodline could target a few stars

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline is the greatest faction in wrestling history. There are currently five WWE stars in the group. This includes The Rock, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. Main Event Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were once members.

While The Rock and Roman Reigns are the key figures in The Bloodline, they are also part-time in WWE. As a result, it is often up to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to hold down the fort when the pair aren't around.

This could lead to Jimmy and Solo showing up to RAW. Jimmy could do it just to attack Jey Uso again. Alternatively, both could try to jump Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at the behest of their Tribal Chief.

#1. Sheamus could make his WWE television return

Sheamus is an accomplished performer. The former United States Champion has won the Royal Rumble Match, the King of the Ring Tournament, Money in the Bank, and even the WWE Championship. He has done almost all there is to do.

The Celtic Warrior hasn't been seen in WWE for quite some time. His last appearance was on SmackDown last year when he battled Edge in The Rated R Superstar's goodbye match in the company. Sheamus has been sidelined with an injury ever since.

Supposing he's healthy enough to return to the ring, The Celtic Warrior could show up on Monday Night RAW. While he was on SmackDown prior, Adam Pearce could have signed him to the red brand and his re-debut could happen tonight. Who knows, he could even join the Gauntlet Match.

