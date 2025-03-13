5 specialty matches that WWE should book for WrestleMania 41

The beauty in crafting an unforgettable card for WrestleMania 41 lies in WWE presenting a variety of matches for the fans. Most of the contests for major titles will likely be one-on-one affairs, like Jey Uso vs. Gunther and Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton.

While singles matches are the easiest and most familiar type to book, current storylines could allow officials to open up the playbook. As a two-day affair, Triple H has a lot he can accomplish in terms of providing a varied card with enticing matches.

The next five specialty contests could provide a massive boost for WrestleMania 41:

#5. A multi-person Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title

Stars included: Bron Breakker (c), AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Penta, Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus

RAW and SmackDown have too many big names that need to be featured at WrestleMania 41. After his recent run-ins with The Judgment Day, Bron Breakker defends his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor next week, and he should retain it.

That doesn't mean a messy finish can't set up a multi-star contest for The Show of Shows. Breakker has also had brief encounters with Penta and AJ Styles in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Sheamus has relentlessly attempted to win the last title missing from his resume. Add in Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul, and six different stars can arguably have a match that can steal the show at WrestleMania 41.

#4. A Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship

This potential showdown may already be the plan for newly-minted Women's World Champion IYO SKY. After getting inadvertently screwed out of a chance to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match by Rhea Ripley, The Eradicator gave SKY a shot after the recently concluded PLE.

Much to Ripley's chagrin, her overzealous actions with SKY and Bianca Belair cost her the title. Even though The EST is involved with the Jade Cargill attack drama, she'll be on both RAW and SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Since both Belair and Ripley disrespected the current Women's World Champion on RAW, WWE will likely book a Triple Threat between the three popular stars.

It will mark the first time that's happened since Becky Lynch won two titles against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 in a Winner Takes All Triple Threat Match.

#3. A proper showcase for WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41

Some may think a multi-team match for the Women's Tag Titles could be on the cards. However, there aren't enough credible teams to do so with the way the divisions are currently built.

Throwing Nia Jax and Candice LeRae into a four-team match would feel like filler. For that reason, WWE should give SmackDown men's tag team division the spotlight. It didn't feature in a PLE in 2024, but the women's tag titles did five times.

The Street Profits, DIY, Pretty Deadly, and Motor City Machine Guns have been at each other's throats for a few months. Things should come to a head in a four-team showdown at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Kevin Owens battles Randy Orton in a Las Vegas Street Fight?

Due to the heated nature of the feud between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, the former friends have battled in a few specialty matches. The American Nightmare bested The Prizefighter in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble, leaving Owens to take his frustrations out on Sami Zayn.

Randy Orton sang the same tune as Rhodes and Zayn, that Owens was jealous of everyone, and that he's mad at people ignoring his reasoning for lashing out. The best way to end a rivalry in a one-off feud would be a Las Vegas Street Fight between the two former friends.

Both men could use casino-based props or even fight on the Vegas Strip. The Viper could even find another innovative way to hit an RKO.

#1. Hell in a Cell between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk

CM Punk beat Seth Rollins in a grudge match on RAW's Netflix premiere. By Roman Reigns interfering on the latest edition of the red brand, The Visionary now has a Steel Cage Match win over Punk.

Without a title on the line between these three huge stars, WWE must book a meaningful stipulation for the heated rivals. Since Reigns interfered in the Cage Match, Triple H should lock all three men inside Hell in a Cell.

There hasn't been such a match since the PLE in October and this feud has plenty of heat to warrant using the structure at WrestleMania 41.

It would also be different enough from other potential triple threat matches that could be in the works. The cell would also (presumably) keep out other performers from interfering.

