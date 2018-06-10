5 Spectacular Things Only Seth Rollins Has Achieved in the WWE

Is Seth Rollins the best in the world? His career statistics prove he just might be.

Abid Khan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 17:44 IST 2.38K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Architect carries quite a resume

Seth Rollins is arguably the most talented superstar in the WWE right now. The Architect has been making waves all over the wrestling world and has cemented his position as a top guy.

Currently involved in a feud with Elias, the Intercontinental Champion is rumored to take on Brock Lesnar at Summer Slam.

While Roman Reigns continues to be WWE's Golden Boy, it is the 32-year old King Slayer who has earned his way to the top of the mountain.

If career statistics and achievements are anything to go by, then Seth Rollins holds tons of records that nobody has achieved except him.

So, without further ado, here are the 5 spectacular things only Seth Rollins has achieved in the WWE

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5 He is the only superstar in WWE history to cash-in his MITB at Wrestlemania

What a moment

Ever since Seth Rollins betrayed his brothers and joined forces with Triple H, we all knew he was destined for greatness.

With the Authority's assistance, the Architect was able to grab the Money in the Bank briefcase. His continuous dominant performances helped him rise to the top.

Considering that Roman Reigns was the Chosen One, Rollins had to prove his worth to attain that top spot, and he did.

Since the WWE Universe vehemently rejected Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble victory, the company had a tough decision to take.

While Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns stole the show at WrestleMania 31, it was the Architect who ended the night on a high note.

Despite the successful cash-ins that have transpired over the course of time in WWE, it was Seth Rollins' shocking WrestleMania cash-in that takes the cake.

After losing to Randy Orton on the same night, the 32-year old Superstar was hell-bent on stealing the spotlight from the Big Dog.

There's no denying that the moment remains one of the greatest in WrestleMania history and catapulted Seth Rollins like a storm in the world of professional wrestling.