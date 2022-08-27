5 Spoilers you need to know for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown - Ronda Rousey suspended again? Former champion makes his debut 

WWE makes the long trip across the ocean to the United Kingdom this week ahead of their historic Clash at the Castle event.

The fact that the company needs to be in the UK just hours after next week's SmackDown is why WWE decided to pre-record the show.

This means spoilers for the event are readily available, and the program contains some vital buildup to Clash at the Castle, with several obvious teases throughout.

Here are just five spoilers you need to know from next week's pre-recorded episode of SmackDown.

#5. Something is brewing in the tag team division

Hit Row and Maximum Male Models made their in-ring returns, with the former tandem picking up the win, but the real story here came after the match. Humberto and Angel arrived to help MMM beat down Hit Row before The Street Profits made the save.

There are now four legitimate teams in the tag team division, and The Usos haven't defended their tag team championships in several weeks. Hence, there could be some change brewing on SmackDown.

#4. The Viking Raiders defeat The New Day - Again

The Viking Raiders and The New Day collided in a Viking Rules match, which was made official this week on SmackDown. Erik and Ivar have been on top of The New Day for several weeks. After getting the jump on The Raiders this week, it was announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would collide with their adversaries on next week's show.

Once again, the Raiders came out on top, but this time it was Kofi Kingston who took most of the assault. The contest ended after Kingston was put through several stacked tables.

#3. Drew McIntyre has the momentum heading into Clash at the Castle

The WWE Universe watched in horror as The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn beat down Drew McIntyre to end this week's episode of SmackDown. There were questions of whether or not McIntyre would make it to Clash at the Castle, but it appears that The Scottish Warrior was able to brush off the assault and get some revenge before the mega event.

Next week's show sees McIntyre interrupt Reigns' celebration and deliver a Claymore to Roman Reigns before taking out Sami Zayn and The Usos. This angle signifies that he has all of the momentum heading into the biggest match of his career.

#2. Karrion Kross wins his in-ring debut

Karrion Kross returned to WWE several weeks ago, but the former NXT Champion is yet to step back between the ropes. As part of next week's pre-recorded episode of the show, Drew Gulak makes his return to face off against Kross.

Of course, WWE's next big thing was able to come out on top against Gulak, which left him in an opportune position heading into Clash at the Castle. Moreover, the star has also teased including himself in the show.

#1. Ronda Rousey could be suspended from WWE again

Ronda Rousey was initially suspended for attacking a WWE official back at SummerSlam following her loss to Liv Morgan. The former women's champion has since paid her fines, and next week on SmackDown, Adam Pearce will announce that her suspension has been lifted.

Rousey called out Pearce, and after he announced that she was no longer suspended, he made it clear that he would have fired her. The official then referred to her as the "single biggest b**** he's ever met," leading to Rousey locking him in an armbar.

This means that even though many fans believe Rousey could be part of Clash at the Castle next weekend, it's likely that she will be fined and suspended again for attacking Adam Pearce.

Edited by Pratik Singh