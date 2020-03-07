5 Spoilers you need to know from NXT UK's taping in Coventry

Finn Balor arrived in Coventry looking to get even with Imperium

NXT UK invaded the Skydome in Coventry last night for another action-filled night of entertainment from WWE's British-based wrestling stars.

The night included some intense buildup as the brand pushes towards NXT UK Takeover: Dublin on April 26th, after what was an impressive start to the year back at TakeOver: Blackpool II in January.

There have been some hints regarding matchups for the company's trip over to Ireland, but following tonight's taping's there's an obvious direction that the brand is going in when it comes to their main Championships.

There could also be a hint for one of the matches that will take place tonight when NXT UK returns to the Skydome for its second consecutive night and boasts the return of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

#5. A new NXT UK announce team

Andy Shepherd has transitioned to a commentary role, where he joins Nigel McGuinness to form the new commentary team.



NXT UK kicked off the night with some interesting news as regular ring announcer Andy Shepherd stepped into the ring to reveal that he was now stepping aside and newcomer Francesca Brown would be taking his place.

This then allowed Shepherd to step into the commentary booth alongside Nigel McGuinness as a replacement for former star Aiden English. There has been no update on what this means for English, who was added to the brand back in January alongside Todd Phillips, but it could be a sign that the company is looking to have English moved back to the main roster.

Francesca's new role means that she joins the likes of Lillian Garcia, Jojo Offerman and Eden Stiles (Brandi Rhodes) as memorable female announcers and will now hope that she can continue to push forward and make her way up onto the main roster in the coming years, much like the aforementioned women once did.

