5 star making WWE Superstar entrances that were inexplicably dropped

There are many things that contribute towards a WWE wrestler making the transition from 'someone on the roster' to a bonafide superstar. These things include the quality of their matches, their charisma and even their overall appearance. However, one of the most important elements that often gets overlooked even though it's the first thing we see, is the entrance.

There have been many iconic entrances in WWE. For example, we all remember the thrill of hearing the noise of glass shattering before losing our minds as Stone Cold Steve Austin emerges from the back. In fact, throughout history WWE has often pulled out all of the stops for certain entrances, particularly during pay-per-views, bringing in extra props, extras, celebrities, live musical performances and more.

However, there are some WWE Superstars who had an absolutely perfect entrance that got everyone in the WWE Universe excited or invested in the Superstar who was about to come out, but for some inexplicable reason WWE decided to change them or drop them entirely.

Let's look at five of the entrances that WWE absolutely nailed, before going on to make them worse for some reason!

#5 Former WWE Tag-Team Champion Bobby Roode

This is Bobby Roode's current entrance theme as part of his tag-team with Dolph Ziggler. There's not much to write home about is there? But it didn't used to be this way.

Robert Roode was one of TNA/Impact Wrestling's top stars after becoming popular as part of the tag-team Beer Money. As a result, many people expected big things for Bobby Roode and then, after seeing his debut, they expected even bigger things.

That's because the debut just absolutely screamed 'star' from the very beginning, mainly because of the exceptional use of song 'Glorious Domination' by, then, WWE music producers CFO$

People immediately noticed the theme song during this debut, on the August 3rd, 2016 episode of NXT. But things really kicked up a gear when Bobby Roode took on Andrade 'Cien' Almas at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 2 and made his entrance on a lowering platform.

Just listen to that crowd go wild and sing along with the lyrics even though it's only been something like two weeks since it was first heard in WWE. Look at the smile on Roode's face and feel the energy in the arena.

WWE and Bobby Roode would go on to really lean into Roode's entrance with subsequent TakeOvers such as this version at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

And then there was this one, complete with a stunning live choir, at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

It's hard not to look at those entrances alone and not see Roode as a huge deal in WWE and someone to take notice of. I'm confident that if you showed someone who'd never watched WWE before these entrances, that they'd assume Roode was one of the biggest stars in the company.

But moreso than that, it was over with fans as evidenced by the fact that 'Glorious Domination' became the number one song on the Itunes chart for soundtracks, beating Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' and Christina Perri's 'A Thousand Years'.

And then all of a sudden, they just stopped allowing Bobby Roode to make his entrance to the song. I know that he's done interviews where he's said that the entrance had to be changed to benefit him, but to this day I stand by the fact that Roode would've been a bigger deal, or at the very least a live crowd fan-favourite had he kept 'Glorious Domination'.

