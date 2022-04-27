5 stars from AEW who would be a great fit for Edge's stable — Judgment Day

After turning heel, Edge took on AJ Styles in one of the most-anticipated matches of WrestleMania 38. The Rated-R Superstar came out on top with an assist from Damian Priest.

There have been reports suggesting that other superstars could join this alliance. Rhea Ripley and Ciampa were the two names mentioned. Edge has a reputation for being one of the sharpest minds in professional wrestling. An opportunity to learn from him could be invaluable to anyone given the chance.

The group would also have the opportunity to ascend to the top of the card with the right additions. With that being said, here are five stars from other promotions who would be a great fit for Judgment Day:

#5 A Christian and Edge reunion?

No entry on this list is a more obvious fit for the faction than Christian. Captain Charisma and Edge are dear friends outside the ring. The duo formed a legendary tag team during the Attitude Era and were part of some of the most memorable matches in WWE history.

Their light-hearted antics were well-received and they were among the most entertaining acts at the time. However, the WWE Hall of Famer and Damian Priest currently have a darker, more brooding tone. This change in persona will ensure that an Edge-Christian reunion feels fresh.

#4 Lance Archer could be Judgment Day's muscle

Lance Archer is a force to be reckoned with

A wrestler with Lance Archer's size and power is always a welcome addition to a heel stable. A group of villains always benefits from having muscle, such as Batista in Evolution or Wardlow in The Pinnacle. They not only help their colleagues pick up wins but usually capture the attention of the audience themselves.

As the powerhouse of the faction gains popularity, they can turn babyface over time and eventually start a feud with the leader of the stable. Archer not only has the attributes to be a classic professional wrestling heater, but he can also portray a brooding character that fits in with Edge and Damian Priest.

#3 MJF would gain a lot from working with Edge

MJF interacts with the audience

Even though he's only 26-years-old, MJF has managed to become one of the best heels in professional wrestling. He's already found himself as a character, often blurring the line between kayfabe and reality. After his outstanding feud with CM Punk, it's become evident that the Long Islander will be one of the stars of the future.

The opportunity to work with Edge, one of the greatest heels of the last two decades, would certainly help MJF in his ascent to greatness. The AEW star's character would also bring a dynamic to the faction that it doesn't currently have and help them get even more heat.

#2 Malakai Black is stuck in the doldrums

Malakai Black debuted on the July 7, 2021 episode of Dynamite with an impact, taking out Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson. The Dutchman was featured prominently during the initial stages of his AEW tenure, capturing the attention of the audience with his macabre character.

He even picked up two high-profile wins against Rhodes, one of the EVPs of the promotion. However, Black has stagnated in recent months and needs to be rehabbed to fulfill his potential. Joining Judgment Day, essentially a more refined version of the House of Black, would be a step in the right direction.

#1 Thunder Rosa has the potential to become an even bigger star

To truly take over the professional wrestling landscape, this group needs an outstanding women's wrestler. Over the last few years, Thunder Rosa has proven her abilities on several occasions and has even connected with All Elite Wrestling's hardcore audience.

The 35-year-old winning the AEW Women's World Championship in her hometown of San Antonio from rival Britt Baker at St. Patrick's Day Slam was an emotional moment executed to perfection. While there's no doubt about Rosa's skill, working with Judgment Day would give her the platform to become one of the biggest names in wrestling.

