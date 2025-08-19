5 Stars who could become the new WWE Women’s World Champion after Naomi vacated the title

WWE Superstar Naomi relinquished the Women’s World Championship on this week’s episode of RAW. The Glow revealed that she and her husband, Jimmy Uso, are expecting a baby soon, and she will be taking time off for her pregnancy. Following this pleasant announcement, below are four wrestlers who could win the now-vacant title.#5. Stephanie Vaquer could finally earn her first world title in WWEStephanie Vaquer was one of WWE’s biggest acquisitions last year. The Dark Angel joined the company’s developmental territory and became the first-ever star to hold both the NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American Championships simultaneously. After her main roster call-up to WWE RAW, she secured a spot in the 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Although she didn’t win the MITB briefcase, she earned a title shot at the Women’s World Championship by winning the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025.Had Naomi not relinquished the title, La Primera would have gone to Clash in Paris to challenge The Glow for her title. Stephanie Vaquer has the support of the fans and is also receiving a good push from Triple H and the creative team. Thus, she is likely one of the biggest candidates to become the new Women’s World Champion.#4. Rhea Ripley wants her title backRhea Ripley seems to be locked in a never-ending chase for the Women’s World Championship. The Eradicator won the title for the second time in her career by defeating Liv Morgan on WWE RAW’s Netflix debut on January 6, 2025. However, she dropped it within just two months, to IYO SKY during the March 3 episode of RAW.Mami almost turned heel following this, not believing she lost the title fair and square, blaming Bianca Belair for her defeat, who was watching the match with the commentators. The Aussie forcefully infiltrated WrestleMania 41, making SKY’s match against Belair a Triple Threat. However, the former Damage CTRL star retained the title.At the 2025 Evolution, Rhea Ripley failed to defeat IYO SKY yet again, when Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to dethrone the Japanese wrestler. Now that the title is vacant, Mami will probably get even hungrier to win it back.WWE could put the title on her for the third time, especially since this year’s Crown Jewel premium live event is in Perth, Australia. The company could give The Eradicator another warm reception as the Women’s World Champion from her home crowd, replicating the magical moment from the 2024 Elimination Chamber.#3. IYO SKY could overtake everybody once againIYO SKY has always shown the flair to beat everyone to the chase and walk away with the biggest prizes. The Japanese star got huge support from the WWE Universe during her reign as the Women’s World Champion, despite facing two other babyfaces, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, at WrestleMania 41.The former Damage CTRL member was on a good run as the champion before she got dethroned by Naomi at Evolution. Notably, she has a very big competitive advantage over Rhea Ripley, who has never been able to defeat SKY in her entire WWE career. The Genius of the SKY also has the respect of Stephanie Vaquer.The company could choose to put the Women’s World Championship back on the Japanese star. This would open up multiple storyline options for Triple H, who could have SKY feud with La Primera, whom the former MITB winner has faced twice, but both matches ended in disqualifications.The Eradicator also has a notable rivalry with IYO SKY. Mami could win her first match against the Japanese star to win the world title down the line, especially at Crown Jewel. Lastly, SKY has tensions brewing with Asuka as well and might face her former Damage CTRL teammate while defending the Women’s World Championship.#2. Bianca Belair could return to WWE and win the Women’s World ChampionshipBianca Belair is easily one of the most successful singles stars in the women’s division. The former three-time women’s champion won the 2025 Elimination Chamber to make her way to WrestleMania 41. She was also a part of the Naomi versus Jade Cargill feud, nearly being the central reason for their intense rivalry.The EST of WWE is currently injured and is nursing her broken fingers. She could be back anytime soon, and the company could give her a blockbuster comeback by making her the new Women’s World Champion. If she keeps holding onto the title by the time Naomi is back, the two could finally resolve a lot of unsaid things in the ring while fighting for the world title.#1. Becky Lynch could become a dual championBecky Lynch is the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion. The Man is currently a big heel and is crushing other superstars on RAW after finally getting Lyra Valkyria permanently out of her way. Shortly after Naomi vacated her title, the Irishwoman made a tweet on X, criticizing The Glow and calling her irresponsible for getting pregnant while holding the Women’s World Championship.WWE could take this opportunity to give Becky Lynch’s heel character a greater push and make her a dual champion. With this, Naomi’s return might see her taking on The Man with personal animosity, punishing Lynch for running her mouth and not proceeding with caution. It would be interesting to see who becomes the new Women’s World Champion after The Glow.