5 stars Brock Lesnar should target if he returns to WWE

Until he officially retires, Brock Lesnar will always be linked to a WWE return. He was a favorite of Vince McMahon and won numerous titles as a part-time performer.

The Beast won a Money in the Bank ladder match, an Elimination Chamber match, and a Royal Rumble in the last six years. Despite his accomplishments, he hasn't wrestled since his SummerSlam match with Cody Rhodes two years ago.

Since Lesnar is still in great shape and has new challenges awaiting him, he could return as soon as SummerSlam. If Brock Lesnar returns to WWE, he should target the next five stars.

#5. Gunther could match Lesnar's physicality

Could The Ring General tame The Beast? (Image Credit: WWE.com)

One person Lesnar crossed paths with before he left was World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The two had a stare-down during the 2023 Royal Rumble, and the fans cheered loudly when they witnessed the confrontation.

If The Beast returns to action and is still in great shape, The Ring General would be a great opponent, with or without the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther recently retired another of Lesner’s main rivals, Goldberg, so tangling with The Beast Incarnate would be another feather in The Ring General's cap.

#4. Bron Breakker is Paul Heyman's latest client

Paul Heyman mentioned Brock Lesnar‘s first nickname, The Next Big Thing, when he was giving a promo on a recent RAW.

Breakker is considered the next Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar and a future face of the company. It would only make sense for one of Heyman’s former clients to meet up with his current client.

This happened between Punk and Lesnar, as well as with Roman Reigns and The Beast when Heyman was The Wiseman for The Tribal Chief.

#3. Cody Rhodes was the last person to wrestle The Beast

Brock Lesnar gave Cody Rhodes his endorsement after losing to him two years ago. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Cody Rhodes stood across from Brock Lesnar the last time he competed in a WWE ring. The Beast held Rhodes' hand up in victory after their clash at SummerSlam in 2023.

The American Nightmare has battled several of Lesnar's mortal enemies, including Roman Reigns and John Cena. Since Rhodes was the last person he encountered, it would make sense to return and target Cody.

His motivations could be explained as he was mad that he let Rhodes beat him, and he regrets showing any sign of weakness to another performer.

#2. Roman Reigns had a long rivalry with Lesnar

While he's had a shorter career than John Cena, Roman Reigns has publicly stated that he plans on retiring from in-ring competition within the next two years. His current contract expires after WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

The Beast had the upper hand in their feud before Reigns finally claimed major gold. Over the last four years, however, it was Lesnar who put The Tribal Chief over a few times, including at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam in 2022.

If a return is on the horizon at or after The Biggest Party of the Summer, the two rivals must cross paths one more time. It would be better suited this time around as well, since neither would be a champion.

#1. Lesnar targeted John Cena in his first return to WWE

Lesnar's first big return to WWE involved attacking then-champion John Cena in 2012. His re-emergence marked The Beast Incarnate's first appearance in the company after nearly a decade away from WWE.

Cena is on his retirement tour and has faced many names from his past. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton have all opposed the Leader of Cenation in 2025.

Since Lesnar was one of Cena's greatest rivals, it makes sense for the two to have one more battle before they both hang up their boots for good.

