5 Stars who can make an impact in their WWE Royal Rumble debut

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will give 30 men and women on both the NXT and main roster a chance to prove themselves to the world. Only one star from each side can emerge as the victor and get a world title match at WrestleMania 41.

The two matches present many newcomers with an opportunity to showcase their skills to the WWE Universe. It also allows them to be in the ring with some of the greatest stars ever.

This year, Triple H and Shawn Michaels will likely plan to give some newcomers a slot in the two Rumble matches. Some debutants could make a big impact and become megastars overnight.

Take a look at the five WWE stars who could potentially enter the 2025 Royal Rumble and make a big impact.

#5. Lash Legend could earn her first Royal Rumble appearance

NXT star Lash Legend has been making waves with her incredible feats of strength and wrestling abilities. She is currently working as part of a tag team with Jakara Jackson.

Legend has already featured in a match on SmackDown where she showcased her unreal strength against Piper Niven and defeated the star to make an immediate impact. She could make her Royal Rumble debut this year to get more exposure.

Shawn Michaels could have Lash Legend represent the NXT brand in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She could score a few eliminations and showcase her power to the WWE Universe before being taken out of the match.

#4. Jacob Fatu has been unleashed on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu has become one of the most lethal men in WWE in a very short time. He debuted as part of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline, and no one knows what he is up to now.

Fatu hasn’t had the best of bookings, thanks to the storylines including his faction. However, WWE could have him make an impact in his Royal Rumble debut.

With Solo Sikoa likely out of the way for some time, Jacob Fatu will be on his own if he enters the match. He could take down several men to make an impact and even eliminate some notable babyfaces, including Jey and Jimmy Uso or Sami Zayn.

Jacob Fatu is a dangerous man, and Triple H could allow him to showcase his potential in the 30-man elimination match.

#3. Ethan Page has a score to settle with CM Punk

Ethan Page has been incredible as a heel on the NXT brand. He turned into a more villainous version of himself to further his rivalry against Je’Von Evans.

WWE seems to have a lot of trust in Ethan’s abilities. That explains why he got a NXT Championship run so early in his career.

Page could participate in the Men’s Royal Rumble match and make a big impression. He could even come face to face with CM Punk, and possibly eliminate him from the contest to gain even more heat.

CM Punk and Ethan Page have an ongoing rivalry, and his actions could make a huge impact. He could also remove some other major main roster stars before exiting the contest.

#2. Penta will look to make a lasting impact on the match

WWE’s latest signing Penta has turned quite a few heads with his debut. The former AEW star has shown what he’s capable of with impressive performances on RAW on Netflix.

Penta defeated Chad Gable in his WWE debut before taking out Pete Dunne in his most recent match. He could take that momentum into his first Royal Rumble appearance.

The creative team could book Penta as a strong competitor in the 30-man elimination match and allow him to score some big eliminations. He could also enter his first major rivalry by taking out a top heel from the contest.

The 2025 Royal Rumble could help Triple H establish Penta as a top star. His performance in the contest could turn out to be extremely impactful.

#1. NXT Champion Oba Femi

NXT has some of the most impactful stars in the business. Oba Femi has come across as the most impressive one of the lot in recent times.

The 26-year-old has made his way to the top of the NXT roster, throwing aside all competition. He has proven his worth by showcasing his insane talent and strength to the WWE Universe.

Shawn Michaels will be tempted by the idea of having his top champion compete in the Royal Rumble. His performance could turn a few heads and earn him some fans who could start watching the show.

Oba Femi could enter the contest early and score a few eliminations to make a name for himself. He could get rid of some main roster powerhouses during the contest and even have a staredown with Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, or Braun Strowman before being eliminated.

