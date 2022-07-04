5 WWE Superstars who cashed in their Money in the Bank contract on the same night

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is in the history books. At the premium live event, fans saw the upstart Theory win the Men's ladder match while Liv Morgan grabbed the coveted briefcase in the Women's edition.

The greatest advantage of the Money in the Bank contract is a guaranteed World Championship opportunity at the time and place of the winner's choice. Some stars like Seth Rollins and Edge held onto the briefcase for a long time before capitalizing at the right moment.

However, some shocked the world on the same night they won the ladder match. With that in mind, here are five WWE Superstars who cashed in their Money in the Bank contract on the same night they won it.

#5. Liv Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night

The most recent addition is Liv Morgan, who shocked the world this week by winning the Women's Ladder match and successfully cashing in on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan cashed in on a war-weary Rousey, who had just defeated Natalya in a brutal slugfest. The WWE Universe erupted in jubilation when the 28-year-old rolled up the Baddest Woman on the Planet to win her first World Championship on the main roster.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Kane

Kane won the MITB contract in July 2010

At the first-ever Money in the Bank pay-per-view in 2010, The Big Red Machine won the SmackDown Men's MITB Ladder match by besting seven of the blue brand's best. Kane's rampage continued as the seven-footer won the prestigious World Heavyweight Championship later that night.

The Hall of Famer made history by becoming the first person to win the contract and cash it in on the same evening. Kane squashed Rey Mysterio, who had just defended the title against Jack Swagger, to become World Heavyweight Champion.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is as cunning and sly as they come, and she proved that four years ago when she became the first female superstar to cash in the Money in the Bank contract hours after winning the briefcase.

Little Miss Bliss won the third Women's MITB ladder match in June 2018. Later in the same night, she interrupted the RAW Women's Championship match between Ronday Rousey and Nia Jax. A weakened Jax was unable to stop Bliss from winning the title again.

#2. Bayley

Bayley is a former Money in the Bank winner

Bayley followed suit in May 2019 when she cashed in the briefcase on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Then known as the Hugger, she capitalized on a wounded and worn-down Flair, who had recently won the title from Becky Lynch.

The former NXT Women's Champion held on to the SmackDown Women's Championship for a long time. During her reign, she underwent a character change. The briefcase and subsequent title win provided Bayley with the impetus and momentum to reach the summit of the women's division.

#1. Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose surprised everyone at MITB 2016

Jon Moxley, then known as Dean Ambrose, was often overshadowed by his other Shield brethren, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. However, Ambrose proved all his doubters wrong at Money in the Bank 2016 when he blindsided Rollins to win the WWE World Championship.

On an amazing night where all three members of the Shield held the top prize, the Lunatic Fringe walked out with the most coveted prize. Ambrose cashed in on Rollins a mere two minutes after the Architect had Pedigreed the Big Dog to win the WWE Championship.

