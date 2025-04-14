5 stars who could depart top promotion and sign with WWE

WWE always has an eye out for talented free agents. While the global juggernaut already has a stacked roster currently, they are always on the lookout for new or returning athletes who can inject new life into RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and now, EVOLVE.

Recent signings and rumored signings have indicated this ongoing commitment to excellence. Stars such as Rey Fenix, Penta, Aleister Black, and Rusev could be game changers. There is also a big rumored signing in Jeff Cobb.

The sports entertainment juggernaut and Triple H, in particular, is rumored to be interested in Cobb. As if that wasn't enough, he has since departed from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

However, Cobb might not be alone. There are other names from NJPW who could potentially sign with World Wrestling Entertainment, provided they are free and clear of any contractual obligations.

This article will look at five names who could make the jump to WWE alongside Jeff Cobb:

#5. Bad Luck Fale has family in WWE

Bad Luck Fale is a pro wrestler in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. At around 6'4" and well over 300 pounds, he is a super heavyweight who can take down almost anyone with his bruising style.

Fale is probably best known for being a founding member of The Bullet Club. He has worked with major WWE names such as AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. In fact, the Tongans are his real-life cousins. This could be his gateway to the Stamford-based promotion.

If Fale were to jump to World Wrestling Entertainment, he could do so as part of The Bloodline storyline alongside Solo Sikoa and his family in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Hikuleo could also join them, and the group could truly be unstoppable.

#4. David Finlay also has family in the company

David Finlay is one of NJPW's best non-native performers. He was born in Germany but raised in the United States, and he is a former Global Heavyweight Champion.

Just like Bad Luck Fale, Finlay has ties to WWE through family. His father, the great Fit Finlay, works behind the scenes for the company and was once a significant act on RAW, SmackDown, and ECW. His brother Uriah Connors competes in NXT.

There is a chance that David also jumps ship to WWE thanks to his family connection. If he does, he could easily be a top star on NXT or an upper mid-card figure on the main roster almost immediately. He is extremely talented, and the sky is the limit for Finlay.

#3. Gabe Kidd could make a splash in World Wrestling Entertainment

Gabe Kidd is a 14-year veteran in pro wrestling. He came up on the indie scene in the United Kingdom before joining New Japan Pro-Wrestling around half a decade ago. He has also made appearances in ROH and AEW.

Unlike the prior two entries, Gabe has no direct ties to WWE. Instead, he is just a fantastic wrestler and a controversial figure. His promos would make an immediate splash if he were to jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Drilla Moloney has ties to a former brand

Drilla Moloney is another Englishman on this list. He turned pro beginning of 2013 and competed for promotions in the United Kingdom such as Rev Pro and PROGRESS Wrestling.

Some WWE fans might know Drilla best as Dan Moloney. The reason for this is that he was a semi-regular on the NXT UK brand dating back to the United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

While he never truly got going in WWE, he has now in his career. The NJPW heavyweight could follow Jeff Cobb to World Wrestling Entertainment in an effort to prove that he has evolved and is ready for a significant push.

#1. HENARE could join Jeff Cobb

HENARE is a New Japan Pro-Wrestling star who hails from New Zealand. The 32-year-old debuted in 2008 and was trained by Bad Luck Fale, who was featured earlier on this list.

In the case of HENARE, following Jeff Cobb to World Wrestling Entertainment makes a lot of sense. He and Jeff were part of the same stable in NJPW and could decide to remain united in WWE. The duo could be absolutely destructive in the tag team scene.

HENARE hasn't wrestled in many months due to a leg injury. However, that doesn't mean he can't follow Cobb to the Stamford-based company. There is no indicator as to when he'll be healthy, so he might have recovered already. If not, he could simply arrive a few months after Jeff.

